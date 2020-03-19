Search
Live Blog

Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi asks people to stay alert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mar 19, 2020, 21:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Government will set up a COVID-19 task force to tackle financial crisis arising in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus spread, said the PM Modi in his address to the nation.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:39 IST

    Anil Deshmukh conducts raid at a restaurant in Nagpur

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today conducted a raid at a restaurant in Nagpur which was operating even after the government's order to shut down all restaurants in the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:33 IST

    PM Modi: I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:25 IST

    Ease pressure on health services

    PM Narendra Modi: I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check ups. If you have appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:20 IST

    Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9pm on March 22

    PM Modi: Observe Janta curfew on 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm, during this period, people should not come out of their houses, should remain indoors.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:17 IST

    PM Modi: Restrain is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. I request that in the coming weeks people should go out of their homes only if essential. He also urged people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:12 IST

    Resolution and restraint important to combat the global epidemic

    PM Modi in his address to the nation: For a developing country like ours with a large population the growing challenge of Coronavirus is not a normal situation. He also said that the Govt of India is keeping a close watch on the track record of the spread of corovnavirus.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:07 IST

    Important for every Indian to remain aware and alert

    'This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world," says PM Narendra Modi. He further said that science has not been able to find a proper remedy for coronavirus and no vaccine has been developed yet.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 20:03 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses the nation.

    Watch live

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:55 IST

    Breaking: One person tests positive for coronavirus in Kasargod district, Kerala.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:52 IST

    Prime Minister to address the nation

    PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on issues relating to the Covid-19 outbreak and efforts to curb the virus spread.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:45 IST

    JNU to remain closed from today till March 31

    All activities at JNU, including services in hostels, schools & administration are suspended till the said date. All Students are required to vacate the hostels, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:30 IST

    People coming from abroad will be home quarantined

    18 checkpoints have been established to monitor people entering from neighboring states. People coming here from abroad will be home quarantined; Grocery shops and several basic amenities stores to remain open, but no large gatherings shall be encouraged, said Telangana CM KC Rao.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:15 IST

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam closes Balaji temple for devotees

    Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to close the Balaji temple for devotees. Arrangements are being made to complete prayers of the devotees who are already at the temple. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 19:00 IST

    Indian passengers in Singapore on their way home

    Over 90 Indian transit passengers stranded in Singapore due to travel restrictions in India are on their way home. Quick response from Indian Government to permit them to return; High Commission officers are at the airport to assist them: Indian High Commission in Singapore.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 18:40 IST

    'There is no need to panic'

    Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 18:30 IST

    10 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi

    A total of 10 positive cases of #coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total number, one died, three people have recovered and rest six are in good condition, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 18:20 IST

    More than 20 people not be allowed to gather at any place

    20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 18:08 IST

    787-Dreamliner to evacuate Indians from Rome

    On March 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travellers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there, said Rubina Ali, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 17:50 IST

    Bombay High Court and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa benches of the Court to be functional only on 23rd & 26th March to take up only urgent matters amidst coronavirus outbreak.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 17:42 IST

    Senior Citizens, childrens are advised to remain home

    All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category: Govt of India.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 17:13 IST

    India reports fourth COVID-19 death

    India has reported fourth death from coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, the patient was from Punjab.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 17:10 IST

    Maharashtra Police to take against those fleeing the quarantine facilities

    The Maharashtra Police will be taking action under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those people who are fleeing the quarantine facilities.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 16:58 IST

    Farmers and vegetable markets to remain closed till March 31

    All farmers/vegetable markets shall remain closed till March 31 to avoid large gatherings in view of coronavirus, says Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 16:46 IST

    Mass gatherings suspended at Mumbai's St. Michael's Church

    Amidst the outbreak of the contagious pandemic, mass gatherings have been suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mahim till 1st April.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 16:30 IST

    Section 144 imposed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

    Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain spread of coronavirus, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 16:10 IST

    Section 144 has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka

    All hotels, lodges, resorts, and home-stays in the district will remain closed, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner as Section 144 (3) of CrPC Act has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka in the interest of public safety till March 31.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 15:48 IST

    SpiceJet suspends international operations till April 30

    We are forced to temporarily suspend majority of our international operations from March 21 till April 30. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises, said SpiceJet.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 15:30 IST

    All Holy Masses and other services in Delhi churches are suspended till 31st March, said Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 15:25 IST

    Operation of all passenger vehicles stopped

    Entry of the transport buses coming from other states in Chhattisgarh has been restricted with immediate effect. Operation of all passenger vehicles with All India Tourist Permit has also been stopped till further orders: Chhattisgarh Government

     

  • Mar 19, 2020, 15:15 IST

    'Dabbawalas' in Mumbai suspend tiffin services till March 31

    Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin courier services from March 20-31, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. "Adhering to the directives of the state government to avoid spreading the coronavirus, we have decided to suspend our services from tomorrow (March 20) till March 31. We plan to resume operations from April 1," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhas Talekar.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 15:06 IST

    Rachakonda Police promote washing of hands to fight COVID-19

    Hyderabad police leads from the front, educate people on how to wash hands and stay amidst coronavirus fear. On the other hand, they are also providing hand santisers to people visiting police stations.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 14:55 IST

    'Working hours of the employees should be altered'

    5o percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent of staff should be instructed to work from home, said Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 14:36 IST

    AC local services on WR to be suspended

    Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, AC local services on Western Railway in Maharashtra will be cancelled from tomorrow. The services will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till March 31.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 14:25 IST

    Chief Ministers' to talk to PM Narendra Modi

    Chief Ministers of all the states as well as State Health Ministers will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at 4 pm, through video conferencing, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 14:15 IST

    Gandhi Ashram closed till March 29

    Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad has been closed for visitors till March 29 in wake of coronavirus. "We winessed an increase in the number of visitors in the last 2-3 days as other museums and public places were closed,"said Atul Pandya, Director, Gandhi Ashram. No positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 13:48 IST

    Haji Ali Dargah shut

  • Mar 19, 2020, 13:16 IST

    Six passengers with 'quarantined' stamps deboarded at Borivli

    Six passengers who returned from Singapore recently and have 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands, were deboarded from Saurashtra Express at Borivli station on Thursday, PRO, Western Railway, said. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted sayiing that following repeated instances of people fleeing quarantine/isolation, the home ministry is constrained to ask the state police to act against such offenders endangering themselves and everyone else under the Epidemic Diseases Act.  

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:55 IST

    'Friends' will have to wait for reunion

    Fans of 'Friends' will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as filming for the sitcom has been shelved until May due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, reports Deadline. Shooting for the reunion special that was scheduled to be telecast on HBO Max has been postponed due to the severity of the health crisis that has halted all production projects of Hollywood and other cinema industries.

    Coronavirus Outbreak

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:54 IST

    People must not step out of homes, says Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday asked people to not step out of their homes in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. He also said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the state of all help.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:54 IST

    Two state doctors booked for claiming to cure Covid-19

    As India continues its fight against Covid-19, two doctors in Maharashtra were booked for allegedly claiming to cure the lethal infection. The doctors, in Vasai and Nala Sopara areas, had allegedly put hoardings outside their clinics, where they claimed to cure coronavirus even as no vaccine against the disease is available so far.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:26 IST

    Two city women test positive, Mahashtra count now 47

    Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said. While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said. "A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49-year-old," an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added. 

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:22 IST

    Shaheen Bagh protesters say taking all precautions

    Agitators at the Shaheen Bagh protest site say they are following all guidelines and are taking all precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the District Magistrate of South East Delhi regarding the assembly of people at the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Shaheen Kausar, one of the protesters told ANI, "The women here at Shaheen Bagh are aware of the threat posed by coronavirus. They have all donned masks and are carrying sanitisers in their bag. We are even maintaining the required distance in the gathering and are also ensuring that more than 50 persons are not present at the site as per state government's guidelines."

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:22 IST

    State assures safe return of students stuck in Singapore

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian embassy in Singapore to bring back the students who are stranded in that country due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "The chief minister spoke to one student- Ms Bodas, and assured her of their safe return," the statement said. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has also assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:21 IST

    ICSE, ISC exams postponed due to COVID-19

    As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the postponement of all ICSE and ISC examinations to help prevent the spread of the infection. In an official notice, the Council said: "In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period of March 19 to March 31."

  • Mar 19, 2020, 12:21 IST

    Laundry workers refuse to wash clothes of Covid-19 patients

    Growing concern over the spread of coronavirus was evident at the local government medical college, where laundry service staff refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three Covid-19 patients and another four under observation. The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the 'dhobi', who also washes clothes of other wards. However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.

  • Mar 19, 2020, 11:30 IST

    Param Bir Singh urges mosques to shut

    In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called a meeting of the Muslim community leaders on Wednesday over the namaz (prayers) taking place in mosques. The prayers are offered five times a day with Fridays seeing a huge gathering of people to perform the namaz. Around 100 people of the community were present at Wednesday's meeting representing different sects but no final decision was taken regarding a complete shutdown of mosques. Read more

    Coronavirus Outbreak

    Dargah of Mahim in Mahim, Mumbai 13/01/2020

  • Mar 19, 2020, 11:23 IST

    Stock up as APMC to shut twice a week

    Stock your fruits and vegetables before every Wednesday and Saturday, as APMC will be observing a 24 hour closure for cleaning and for spraying disinfectants in the fruit and vegetable market, to start with. The preventive decision has been taken by the APMC committee, as thousands of truck loads are coming to APMC daily from states which has already been tested positive for COVID 19 cases viz Karantaka, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, J&K etc. The cleaning drive will gradually be spreading to other units viz Onion and Potato market, Grain market and Food grains market. Read full story here

    Coronavirus OutbreakWorkers swept the APMC fruit and vegetable market clean on Wednesday

  • Mar 19, 2020, 11:19 IST

    Treated like outcasts: Neighbours of deceased Mumbai man

    Rickshaw drivers outside the residence of the city's first Coronavirus-affected family in Ghatkopar have been idle for days. Barely anyone from the neighbourhood steps out. "There is a 'silent panic' in the area," said a watchman of the building where the 64-year-old lived. He and five other watchmen from the building have tested negative for the virus. "None of the household workers or drivers have come since Tuesday." Read more

    Coronavirus OutbreakA A newspaper vendor in Parel on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

  • Mar 19, 2020, 11:18 IST

    Railways cancels 168 trains

    In the backdrop of low passenger foot-fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of 168 trains across various zones in the country. The operations of these trains have been cancelled between March 20 and 31.  

  • Mar 19, 2020, 11:13 IST

    State may put offices on shifts, shops open alternate days

    With several public facilities in the city shutting over the last week amid the spread of Coronavirus, the fully functioning local trains remain the only major step between Mumbai and a full lockdown. With bureaucrats standing against the Cabinet's idea of shutting down rail and other public transports, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is now strongly considering the introduction of staggered office timings for private companies and keeping shops closed on alternate days. Read more

    Coronavirus OutbreakPeople waiting for long-distance trains crowd CSMT. Pic/Ashish Raje

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK