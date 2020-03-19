Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi asks people to stay alert amid coronavirus outbreak

Mar 19, 2020, 20:39 IST Anil Deshmukh conducts raid at a restaurant in Nagpur Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today conducted a raid at a restaurant in Nagpur which was operating even after the government's order to shut down all restaurants in the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today conducted a raid at a restaurant in Nagpur which was operating even after the government's order to shut down all restaurants in the state due to #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/FckEaSnsqa — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:33 IST PM Modi: I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Govt has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister. The task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly. #Coronavirus https://t.co/nlaoRRXAUi — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:25 IST Ease pressure on health services PM Narendra Modi: I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check ups. If you have appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals. PM Narendra Modi: Postpone elective surgeries by a month, avoid routine check-ups to ease pressure on health services pic.twitter.com/f4G0vq356b — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:20 IST Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9pm on March 22 PM Modi: Observe Janta curfew on 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm, during this period, people should not come out of their houses, should remain indoors.

Mar 19, 2020, 20:17 IST PM Modi: Restrain is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. I request that in the coming weeks people should go out of their homes only if essential. He also urged people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I request people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks. #Coronavirus https://t.co/nadoMrWmj2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:12 IST Resolution and restraint important to combat the global epidemic PM Modi in his address to the nation: For a developing country like ours with a large population the growing challenge of Coronavirus is not a normal situation. He also said that the Govt of India is keeping a close watch on the track record of the spread of corovnavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Resolution and restraint is very important in combat against this global epidemic. As citizens, people need to strengthen their resolve to follow the advisories issues by state and central governments to fight #coronavirus. https://t.co/vU7VeaEDWq — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:07 IST Important for every Indian to remain aware and alert 'This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world," says PM Narendra Modi. He further said that science has not been able to find a proper remedy for coronavirus and no vaccine has been developed yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: For the last few days, it looks like if we are safe from #coronavirus. This belief is not right. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to remain aware and alert. pic.twitter.com/HlLoUYhgMi — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 20:03 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses the nation. Watch live WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on #coronavirus situation. (courtesy: DD) https://t.co/hHHygEdqEE — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:55 IST Breaking: One person tests positive for coronavirus in Kasargod district, Kerala. Kerala: One person tests positive for #Coronavirus in Kasargod district. He has travel history to Dubai. Number of cases rise to 28 in the state. pic.twitter.com/2iUTslJwoy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:52 IST Prime Minister to address the nation PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on issues relating to the Covid-19 outbreak and efforts to curb the virus spread. PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:45 IST JNU to remain closed from today till March 31 All activities at JNU, including services in hostels, schools & administration are suspended till the said date. All Students are required to vacate the hostels, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar. Jawaharlal Nehru University shall remain closed from today till March 31. All activities in the university, including services in hostels, schools & administration are suspended till the said date. All Students are required to vacate the hostels: JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar pic.twitter.com/KEPeP3a611 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:30 IST People coming from abroad will be home quarantined 18 checkpoints have been established to monitor people entering from neighboring states. People coming here from abroad will be home quarantined; Grocery shops and several basic amenities stores to remain open, but no large gatherings shall be encouraged, said Telangana CM KC Rao. Telangana CM KC Rao: People coming here from abroad will be home quarantined; Grocery shops and several basic amenities stores to remain open, but no large gatherings shall be encouraged.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rJnwAC7Mcd — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:15 IST Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam closes Balaji temple for devotees Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to close the Balaji temple for devotees. Arrangements are being made to complete prayers of the devotees who are already at the temple. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual. Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to close the Balaji temple for devotees. Arrangements are being made to complete prayers of the devotees who are already at the temple. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3gM1kHQ2yC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 19:00 IST Indian passengers in Singapore on their way home Over 90 Indian transit passengers stranded in Singapore due to travel restrictions in India are on their way home. Quick response from Indian Government to permit them to return; High Commission officers are at the airport to assist them: Indian High Commission in Singapore. Indian High Commission in Singapore: Over 90 Indian transit passengers stranded in Singapore due to travel restrictions in India are on their way home.

Quick response from Indian Government to permit them to return; High Commission officers at airport to assist them #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/t0cfBVTHID — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 18:40 IST 'There is no need to panic' Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2Ppw9RzXy5 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 18:30 IST 10 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi A total of 10 positive cases of #coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total number, one died, three people have recovered and rest six are in good condition, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: A total of 10 positive cases of #coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total number, one died, three people have recovered and rest six are in good condition. https://t.co/jHh3itF3Sd — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 18:20 IST More than 20 people not be allowed to gather at any place 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather. pic.twitter.com/jsyQEIyj06 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 18:08 IST 787-Dreamliner to evacuate Indians from Rome On March 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travellers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there, said Rubina Ali, Ministry of Civil Aviation. Rubina Ali, Ministry of Civil Aviation: On 21st March, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travellers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there. pic.twitter.com/ijDYP3gTyu — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 17:50 IST Bombay High Court and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa benches of the Court to be functional only on 23rd & 26th March to take up only urgent matters amidst coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra: In view of #Coronavirus, Bombay High Court and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa benches of the Court to be functional only on 23rd & 26th March to take up only urgent matters pic.twitter.com/RRBKosRUEe — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 17:42 IST Senior Citizens, childrens are advised to remain home All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category: Govt of India. Govt of India: State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /govt servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home. https://t.co/IbAqYEyh6C — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 17:13 IST India reports fourth COVID-19 death India has reported fourth death from coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, the patient was from Punjab. The total number of positive cases of #COVID19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/sk4rfzvlUE — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 17:10 IST Maharashtra Police to take against those fleeing the quarantine facilities The Maharashtra Police will be taking action under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those people who are fleeing the quarantine facilities. Official sources: Maharashtra Police to take action under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those who are fleeing the quarantine facilities. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/P4TIds8tPb — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 16:58 IST Farmers and vegetable markets to remain closed till March 31 All farmers/vegetable markets shall remain closed till March 31 to avoid large gatherings in view of coronavirus, says Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Mar 19, 2020, 16:46 IST Mass gatherings suspended at Mumbai's St. Michael's Church Amidst the outbreak of the contagious pandemic, mass gatherings have been suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mahim till 1st April. Mumbai: Mass gatherings suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mahim till 1st April, in view of #Coronavirus. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0i8k8YJzv3 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 16:30 IST Section 144 imposed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain spread of coronavirus, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel: Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain spread of #coronavirus. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/uqJbvgXeXZ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 16:10 IST Section 144 has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka All hotels, lodges, resorts, and home-stays in the district will remain closed, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner as Section 144 (3) of CrPC Act has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka in the interest of public safety till March 31. Section 144 (3) of CrPC Act has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka in the interest of public safety till March 31. All hotels, lodges, resorts, and home-stays in the district will remain closed: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner #Coronavirus https://t.co/zmYL5iGObG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 15:48 IST SpiceJet suspends international operations till April 30 We are forced to temporarily suspend majority of our international operations from March 21 till April 30. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises, said SpiceJet. SpiceJet: We are forced to temporarily suspend majority of our international operations from March 21 till April 30. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/A7MMs8tOii — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 15:30 IST All Holy Masses and other services in Delhi churches are suspended till 31st March, said Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi. Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of Delhi: Mass held on weekdays and Sunday's have been suspended till 31 March in wake of the #CoronavirusPandemic. We will live stream Mass on social media. All are requested to stay at their home and pray. pic.twitter.com/bhuzx6HDK9 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 15:25 IST Operation of all passenger vehicles stopped Entry of the transport buses coming from other states in Chhattisgarh has been restricted with immediate effect. Operation of all passenger vehicles with All India Tourist Permit has also been stopped till further orders: Chhattisgarh Government

Mar 19, 2020, 15:15 IST 'Dabbawalas' in Mumbai suspend tiffin services till March 31 Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin courier services from March 20-31, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. "Adhering to the directives of the state government to avoid spreading the coronavirus, we have decided to suspend our services from tomorrow (March 20) till March 31. We plan to resume operations from April 1," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhas Talekar.

Mar 19, 2020, 15:06 IST Rachakonda Police promote washing of hands to fight COVID-19 Hyderabad police leads from the front, educate people on how to wash hands and stay amidst coronavirus fear. On the other hand, they are also providing hand santisers to people visiting police stations. #WATCH Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police promoting the washing of hands, as part of awareness drive against #Coronavirus. (Video Source: Rachakonda Police) #Telangana pic.twitter.com/90BpdDjgNP — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 14:55 IST 'Working hours of the employees should be altered' 5o percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent of staff should be instructed to work from home, said Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 percent of staff should be instructed to work from home. Working hours of the employees should be altered: Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hZ1fiWTuoi — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 14:36 IST AC local services on WR to be suspended Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, AC local services on Western Railway in Maharashtra will be cancelled from tomorrow. The services will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till March 31. AC local services on Western Railway in Maharashtra will be cancelled from tomorrow & will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till 31st March: Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railway. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RS1Myhdcd3 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 14:25 IST Chief Ministers' to talk to PM Narendra Modi Chief Ministers of all the states as well as State Health Ministers will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at 4 pm, through video conferencing, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: Chief Ministers of all the states as well as State Health Ministers will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at 4 pm, through video conferencing. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fnaoiTh1pJ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 14:15 IST Gandhi Ashram closed till March 29 Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad has been closed for visitors till March 29 in wake of coronavirus. "We winessed an increase in the number of visitors in the last 2-3 days as other museums and public places were closed,"said Atul Pandya, Director, Gandhi Ashram. No positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far. Gujarat: Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad closed for visitors till March 29, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yO9r8E3ADI — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 13:48 IST Haji Ali Dargah shut Maharashtra: Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai to remain closed till further orders, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/sCIme6eXWn — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 13:16 IST Six passengers with 'quarantined' stamps deboarded at Borivli Six passengers who returned from Singapore recently and have 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands, were deboarded from Saurashtra Express at Borivli station on Thursday, PRO, Western Railway, said. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted sayiing that following repeated instances of people fleeing quarantine/isolation, the home ministry is constrained to ask the state police to act against such offenders endangering themselves and everyone else under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Following repeated instances of people fleeing Quarantine/Isolation, the #HomeMinistry is constrained to ask #MaharashtraPolice to act against such offenders endangering themselves & everyone else under the #EpidemicDiseasesAct #MaharashtraPoliceJoinWarOnCorona — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 12:55 IST 'Friends' will have to wait for reunion Fans of 'Friends' will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as filming for the sitcom has been shelved until May due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, reports Deadline. Shooting for the reunion special that was scheduled to be telecast on HBO Max has been postponed due to the severity of the health crisis that has halted all production projects of Hollywood and other cinema industries.

Mar 19, 2020, 12:54 IST People must not step out of homes, says Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday asked people to not step out of their homes in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. He also said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the state of all help. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: We are fighting a war against #Coronavirus. We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travelling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome. pic.twitter.com/E4ydxoIG5s — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 12:54 IST Two state doctors booked for claiming to cure Covid-19 As India continues its fight against Covid-19, two doctors in Maharashtra were booked for allegedly claiming to cure the lethal infection. The doctors, in Vasai and Nala Sopara areas, had allegedly put hoardings outside their clinics, where they claimed to cure coronavirus even as no vaccine against the disease is available so far.

Mar 19, 2020, 12:26 IST Two city women test positive, Mahashtra count now 47 Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said. While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said. "A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49-year-old," an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.

Mar 19, 2020, 12:22 IST Shaheen Bagh protesters say taking all precautions Agitators at the Shaheen Bagh protest site say they are following all guidelines and are taking all precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the District Magistrate of South East Delhi regarding the assembly of people at the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Shaheen Kausar, one of the protesters told ANI, "The women here at Shaheen Bagh are aware of the threat posed by coronavirus. They have all donned masks and are carrying sanitisers in their bag. We are even maintaining the required distance in the gathering and are also ensuring that more than 50 persons are not present at the site as per state government's guidelines." Delhi: Protests continue at Shaheen Bagh, against Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/EvmISJvXp0 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 12:22 IST State assures safe return of students stuck in Singapore Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian embassy in Singapore to bring back the students who are stranded in that country due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "The chief minister spoke to one student- Ms Bodas, and assured her of their safe return," the statement said. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has also assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore. à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤¬à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬ à¤ à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¤¦ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤²à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤³à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¤²à¥. pic.twitter.com/6RHJ2HEmmU — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 17, 2020

Mar 19, 2020, 12:21 IST ICSE, ISC exams postponed due to COVID-19 As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the postponement of all ICSE and ISC examinations to help prevent the spread of the infection. In an official notice, the Council said: "In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period of March 19 to March 31."

Mar 19, 2020, 12:21 IST Laundry workers refuse to wash clothes of Covid-19 patients Growing concern over the spread of coronavirus was evident at the local government medical college, where laundry service staff refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three Covid-19 patients and another four under observation. The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the 'dhobi', who also washes clothes of other wards. However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.

Mar 19, 2020, 11:30 IST Param Bir Singh urges mosques to shut In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called a meeting of the Muslim community leaders on Wednesday over the namaz (prayers) taking place in mosques. The prayers are offered five times a day with Fridays seeing a huge gathering of people to perform the namaz. Around 100 people of the community were present at Wednesday's meeting representing different sects but no final decision was taken regarding a complete shutdown of mosques. Read more Dargah of Mahim in Mahim, Mumbai 13/01/2020

Mar 19, 2020, 11:23 IST Stock up as APMC to shut twice a week Stock your fruits and vegetables before every Wednesday and Saturday, as APMC will be observing a 24 hour closure for cleaning and for spraying disinfectants in the fruit and vegetable market, to start with. The preventive decision has been taken by the APMC committee, as thousands of truck loads are coming to APMC daily from states which has already been tested positive for COVID 19 cases viz Karantaka, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, J&K etc. The cleaning drive will gradually be spreading to other units viz Onion and Potato market, Grain market and Food grains market. Read full story here Workers swept the APMC fruit and vegetable market clean on Wednesday

Mar 19, 2020, 11:19 IST Treated like outcasts: Neighbours of deceased Mumbai man Rickshaw drivers outside the residence of the city's first Coronavirus-affected family in Ghatkopar have been idle for days. Barely anyone from the neighbourhood steps out. "There is a 'silent panic' in the area," said a watchman of the building where the 64-year-old lived. He and five other watchmen from the building have tested negative for the virus. "None of the household workers or drivers have come since Tuesday." Read more A A newspaper vendor in Parel on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mar 19, 2020, 11:18 IST Railways cancels 168 trains In the backdrop of low passenger foot-fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation of 168 trains across various zones in the country. The operations of these trains have been cancelled between March 20 and 31.