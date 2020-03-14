Coronavirus outbreak: Positive cases rise to 84, two dead, 10 discharged - Health Ministry

Mar 14, 2020, 21:50 IST All malls will remain closed till 31st March in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: All malls will remain closed till 31st March in the state, in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/2M0Q3Y4zyH — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 21:40 IST The state is exploring the possibilities of screening passengers in trains as well, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mar 14, 2020, 21:35 IST 62 trainee of Indian Forest Service officers, who returned after visiting Finland, Russia & Spain, have been medically tested&kept under observation after some of them showed symptoms of cold, cough and fever, said Spokesperson of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

Mar 14, 2020, 21:27 IST All cafeterias including the Departmental Canteen, are being advised to remain closed until further orders, said Deepak Jain, Supreme Court's Registrar (Administration).

Mar 14, 2020, 21:15 IST Five COVID19 suspects who had escaped from the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 20:50 IST Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the fruit market in Maharashtra has been badly fected. A supplier from Mumbai said, "Export of mangoes is getting severely affected."

Mar 14, 2020, 20:35 IST A 24-year-old man, who returned from Spain, has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur today, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 20:20 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.

Narendra Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.

Mar 14, 2020, 20:05 IST The number of total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 26, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Mar 14, 2020, 19:50 IST IIT Bombay suspends all classroom and laboratory instructions till March 29. The students have been asked to go home while international students are welcome to stay back in hostels, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 19:37 IST All the Post Graduation examinations, including internals, have been postponed till 31st March in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mar 14, 2020, 19:24 IST All government and private parks and cinema halls to also remain closed till 31 March in Bihar.

Mar 14, 2020, 19:15 IST Himachal Pradesh government issues 'The Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020' under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 which empowers certain officers to issue order for surveillance, prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 19:14 IST All Cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state till 31st March in Uttarakhand, reports ANI. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik: All Cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state till 31st March in view of #Coronavirus. Medical colleges, however, will remain open. (File Pic) https://t.co/pCAHczzyh8 pic.twitter.com/L6FpFN6IVm — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 18:58 IST All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra (all govt & pvt schools in jurisdiction of Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Mahanagar palika) to remain closed till 31st March, says Maharashtra government. Maharashtra govt: All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra (all govt & pvt schools in jurisdiction of Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Mahanagar palika) to remain closed till 31st March. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, & University exams will be held as per schedule #coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 18:50 IST BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, requesting him to take penal action against people indulging in spreading misinformation regarding coronavirus on social media platform.

Mar 14, 2020, 18:39 IST Noida Metro Rail Corporation is undertaking sanitization of metro stations as a precautionary measure to contain coronavirus.

Mar 14, 2020, 18:30 IST Only one case of COVID19 has been reported in the state. The person's health is stable now, said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Mar 14, 2020, 18:15 IST The Padma Award ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on April 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 18:09 IST On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared coronavirus as a "notified disaster". The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. Read the full story here: Centre Declares COVID-19 As 'Notified Disaster'

Mar 14, 2020, 18:04 IST Maharashtra FDA (Food and Drug Administration) issued a notification declaring hand sanitisers, 2 ply & 3 ply surgical masks and N95 masks as essential commodity. It also warned of legal action against persons hoarding these articles for black marketing, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 18:00 IST Out of the total 84 positive cases in the country, 10 people have fully recovered & been discharged, said Special Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:45 IST A special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy, says Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:39 IST Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) calls off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year, amid coronavirus spread, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:34 IST Benjamin Netanyahu requests PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel. Netanyahu made the request after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, said a media report. Read the full story here: Benjamin Netanyahu Requests PM Modi To Allow Export Of Masks, Pharmaceuticals To Israel: Report

Mar 14, 2020, 17:30 IST All 23 samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in the last 24 hours have tested negative for coronavirus, said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner Pune region.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:25 IST Due to coronavirus, malls, beaches and other public gathering spots to remain closed in Trivandrum till further notice, said K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector, Trivandrum, Kerala.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:24 IST Breaking: Two persons have tested positive for Coronavirus, both have travel history to Dubai, said MD Singh, Yavatmal District Collector.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:15 IST Total number of positive coronavirus cases in India is 84, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry.

Mar 14, 2020, 17:05 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine. "Some important information here. Do read," read PM Modi's caption.



Do readðð¼. https://t.co/sZrLgHFTH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 16:50 IST Functioning of the courts in High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad & High Court of Bombay at Goa presently for a week commencing from March 16 shall be restricted to urgent matters, says Bombay High Court.

Mar 14, 2020, 16:46 IST Two more suspected cases of Coronavirus have been found; their samples have been collected and sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune. Test results are awaited, says Telangana Health Ministry, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 16:34 IST One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana. The person has been kept in an isolation ward at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 16:25 IST COVID-19 spreads from respiratory secretion. Coughing is necessary for the spread of this virus, says Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

Mar 14, 2020, 16:19 IST Breaking: One more person tested positive for Coronavirus in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Mar 14, 2020, 16:16 IST All Hero I-League matches have been suspended from March 15 onwards. Furthermore, all Hero 2nd division, Hero Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect.

Mar 14, 2020, 15:45 IST Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital yesterday, returned back on Saturday. While speaking to ANI, Ravindra H Thakare, Nagpur Collector & District Magistrate said, "Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital, have returned."



Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/gpl74enA1s pic.twitter.com/MraO6QQJpm — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 15:23 IST Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities, said Home Ministry, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 15:20 IST Police personnel of Crime Branch seize sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1 lakh from a shop in Pune. While speaking to ANI, Crime Branch DCP, Pune said, "Case registered against 3 persons. Further investigation underway. We are keeping a watch on black marketing of essential commodities."

Mar 14, 2020, 15:10 IST All malls, restaurants, and hotels will remain open, says Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Mar 14, 2020, 14:54 IST A bus conductor in Karnataka bought and distributed face masks among passengers travelling in their bus from Yaraguppi to Hubli.

Mar 14, 2020, 14:41 IST All schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, and disco clubs to remain closed till 31st March in Goa, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 14:30 IST Vietnam confirms 49th COVID-19 case

Vietnam's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the 49th case of coronavirus infection in the country. The patient is a 71-year-old UK-based citizen who, together with his wife, was onboard flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on March 2.

Mar 14, 2020, 14:15 IST Amidst the outbreak of Coronavurus, the Mumbai Cricket Association has suspended all its cricket activities and tournaments till March 31. The tournaments affected after MCA's decision are Young Comrade Shield 2020, Bombay Junior Shield, Summer Vacation Shield 2020 and Kale Cup T20, reports ANI.

Mar 14, 2020, 13:53 IST Disney halts production on 'The Little Mermaid', 'The Last Duel' and other films Disney Studio has suspended production on its live-action movies -- "The Little Mermaid", "Home Alone", "The Last Duel", "Nightmare Alley", and "Peter Pan & Wendy" and "Shrunk" -- amid coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 14, 2020, 13:37 IST Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that N95 masks should only be used by healthcare workers or those who are displaying symptoms, not healthy people. "We have also constituted teams to take action against hoarding & over-charging (for masks & sanitizers)", he said.

Mar 14, 2020, 13:24 IST Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' pushed indefinitely Yesterday, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government ordered the closure of cinema halls until further notice. Read more: The Wait Got Longer For Arjun-Parineeti's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Mar 14, 2020, 13:16 IST Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO). He wrote, "The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world."

Mar 14, 2020, 13:08 IST Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan said, "Hope COVID-19 pandemic subsides and IPL goes ahead"

Mar 14, 2020, 12:44 IST Amidst Coronavirus scare, malls, theatres and pubs shut down in Bengaluru
Malls in the city have been closed amid COVID-19 pandemic. All malls, theatres, night clubs, pubs, and swimming pools will remain closed for the next week in the state

Mar 14, 2020, 12:31 IST State of emergency declared in the US US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in what critics say was a long-delayed admission of the gravity of the coronavirus crisis that has triggered the shutdown of schools, sporting events, offices and travel in the world's richest country.

Mar 14, 2020, 12:22 IST Mumbai Cricket Association suspends all its cricket activities & tournaments till 31st March in wake of state government's advisory about Coronavirus

Mar 14, 2020, 12:07 IST Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel: Our priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told news agency ANI that even though footfall of tourists will decrease, the priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against Coronavirus.

Our priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KW3ZtN9zOG — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Mar 14, 2020, 11:46 IST 335 passengers with a history of travel to Coronavirus affected countries are untraceable.

Mar 14, 2020, 11:18 IST Google techie's wife tests positive

Wife of Google techie, who was tested positive for Coronavirus defied quarantine and fled to Bengaluru by air. She also took a train from Delhi to Agra and has been tested positive of COVID-19

Mar 14, 2020, 11:04 IST Newborn in London becomes the youngest coronavirus victim

A newborn in north-west London has become the youngest ever victim of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has spread to every continent across the globe, apart from Antarctica

Mar 14, 2020, 10:57 IST Total number of positive coronavirus cases in India is 83 According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India is 83

Mar 14, 2020, 10:52 IST 5 suspects escaped from the isolation ward in Nagpur 5 people suspected of having Coronavirus escaped from the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital. S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station says, "One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them & they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration"

Mar 14, 2020, 10:43 IST Coronavirus: China reports 13 new deaths, imported cases rise China reported 13 new coronavirus deaths, taking the toll due to the disease to 3,189, while the confirmed cases climbed to 80,824 with 11 more infections, as the country witnessed a rise in imported cases, health officials said on Saturday.

Mar 14, 2020, 10:26 IST Isolation ward set up in Tihar Jail An isolation ward has been set up at the jail. All inmates have been checked and are not displayed symptoms. On the other hand, new inmates are being screened & will be kept in different wards for 3 days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently

Mar 14, 2020, 10:21 IST Prevention is better than cure: Virat Kohli India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter to urge his fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 14, 2020, 10:06 IST Positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, a health department official said on Saturday. One of the two new patients is from Ahmednagar city, the official said.



Mar 14, 2020, 09:48 IST New Zealand cancels mosque massacre remembrance over virus fears Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealand has cancelled a national remembrance service to mark Sunday's first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks because of coronavirus fears.

Mar 14, 2020, 09:40 IST Few Indian Students Abroad Return, Several Stranded Several students have come back as the pandemic hit the country but several others are stranded and are facing food and milk shortage. The Indian government has made it mandatory for returnees to provide proof of being free of the virus. Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Few Indian Students Abroad Return, Several Stranded

Mar 14, 2020, 09:30 IST Government brings masks and hand sanitisers under Essential Commodities Act

In view of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and concern of their supply, the government has notified an order to declare masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities up to June 30, 2020, by amending the Schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.



Mar 14, 2020, 09:22 IST US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from Mar 16 The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 14, 2020, 09:17 IST With three confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mumbai and one in neighbouring Thane, the Siddhivinayak temple has made concrete arrangements on behalf of the trust Also read: Temples And Dargahs Not Leaving Anything To Chance

Mar 14, 2020, 09:03 IST Five suspects of Coronavirus, who had escaped from the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital, have tested negative for COVID-19, said Dean, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, Nagpur.

Mar 14, 2020, 08:56 IST Maharashtra closure Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the closure of cinema halls, gyms, and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur from Friday midnight in order to control the spread of COVID-19 Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Avoid Crowded Places, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Mar 14, 2020, 08:53 IST Confirmed cases reach 82 The Ministry of Health also added that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 had reached 82 in India. Out of the confirmed cases, 65 of them are Indian nationals while 17 are foreign nationals, according to the official website of the ministry.