Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Update: Counting to begin at 8 am

May 23, 2019, 07:47 IST As many as three lakh paramilitary personnel along with 20 lakh state police personnel were deployed for the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls. Around 3,000 companies of paramilitary forces from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB were deployed in these elections. According to Union Home Ministry, the deployment was the highest ever made in India

May 23, 2019, 07:47 IST Ladakh (17,73,266 sq km) was the largest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of area, while Chandi Chowk (10 sq km) in Delhi was the smallest. Largest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of voters was Malkajgiri (31,83,325 voters) in Andhra Pradesh while the smallest parliamentary constituency was Lakshadweep, which had 43,239 registered voters in 2014

May 23, 2019, 07:47 IST According to the Election Commission of India data, 67.11 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise. This was the highest turnout in the Lok Sabha polls since independence. Voting took place at 10.35 lakh polling stations across 36 states and Union Territories. Around a million polling staff was engaged in the smooth conduct of elections.

May 23, 2019, 07:46 IST LS Poll counting: Fate of 8,040 candidates to be decided today The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided on Thursday when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done. Around 90 crore voters were eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha polls which were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. As many as 13 crore of them were first-time voters.

May 23, 2019, 07:45 IST It is the first time that slips of five VVPATs will be matched with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Lok Sabha elections and the opposition parties have been insisting on carrying out the process at the beginning of the counting process in each constituency on Thursday. The Election Commission, however, has rejected the Opposition's demand to count VVPAT slips before the commencement of counting of votes, saying that it didn't find it "feasible to accede this demand"

May 23, 2019, 07:33 IST There will be three-tier security in place with the outer cordon beginning 100 metres from the counting centre.

May 23, 2019, 07:31 IST Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first. Counting personnel will randomly select five EVMs from each Assembly segments for matching with VVPAT slips as directed by the Supreme Court

May 23, 2019, 07:19 IST The counting will begin at 8 a.m. and trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon, while results are expected by the evening. By evening a clear picture is likely to emerge on who would be the major player(s) in the 17th Lok Sabha and who all will be winners among 8049 candidates in the fray