Elections 2019 Phase 4 Live Updates: Mumbai gears up to vote

Apr 29, 2019, 07:17 IST Special wheelchair compatible taxis are arranged by the election commission to ferry specially abled voters from their houses to polling booths in Mumbai

Apr 29, 2019, 07:17 IST In Maharashtra, 17 seats -- Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shiru, and Shirdi are witnessing polling. Voting is being held at 33,314 polling stations where 3,11,92,823 people will decide the fate of 323 candidates.

Apr 29, 2019, 07:16 IST Appealing voters to turn out in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his Twitter handle: "Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise."



A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2019

Apr 29, 2019, 06:59 IST Mumbai: Preparations are underway at polling station 283 in Hill Road, Bandra West. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today.

Apr 29, 2019, 06:57 IST Mumbai: Visuals from polling station number 212-222 at Vibgyor School in Mumbai North West constituency where preparation ahead of voting is underway. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today.

Apr 29, 2019, 06:57 IST Mumbai: Visuals from polling station number 212-222 at Vibgyor School in Mumbai North West constituency where preparation ahead of voting is underway. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/CTA3M5Fnhf — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Apr 29, 2019, 06:45 IST Polling in Maharashtra In Maharashtra, 17 seats will go to polls. These are Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shiru, and Shirdi. Voting will be held at 33,314 polling station where 3,11,92,823 people will decide the fate of 323 candidates. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, Congress leader Milind Deora and Priya Dutt are some of the high-profile candidates whose fate will be sealed in the EVMs today

Apr 29, 2019, 06:43 IST The elections are taking place six days after the third phase polls, when a Congress activist died during a political clash at Bhagwangola of Murshidabad district. In the wake of the first polling related death in the state this time, the Election Commission has decided to deploy 552 companies of central paramilitary force personnel, covering 97 per cent of polling stations for the fourth phase

Apr 29, 2019, 06:42 IST An electorate of 1,34,28,693, spread across 15,277 polling stations, will decide the fate of 68 candidates in Jangipur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Birbhum and Bolpur constituencies

Apr 29, 2019, 06:40 IST Polling in West Bengal The Lok Sabha battle in West Bengal is set to witness some big fights that would determine the fortune of several star candidates, including two Union Ministers, in the fourth phase when eight seats are up for grabs. The poll caravan would complete its lap of Murshidabad district, and roll into Nadia - the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu - before traversing what is considered the rice bowl of India - Burdwan East and Burdwan West districts. Also on the poll bandwagon is Birbhum district - that houses the Visva Bharati University set up by Asia's first Nobel laureate poet Rabindra Nath Tagore - with its two seats

Apr 29, 2019, 06:38 IST In the case of Assembly, voters will be deciding the fate of several ministers of the Naveen Patnaik government and state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik contesting the Bhandaripokhari seat against BJD Minister Prafulla Samal. Of total voters, 49.08 lakh are male, 46.05 lakh female and 615 belong to the other category. While 52 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats, 336 people, including 34 female and one belonging to the third gender category, are contesting Assembly seats

Apr 29, 2019, 06:37 IST Polling in Odisha The stage is set for free and fair poll in six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly constituencies in Odisha in the fourth and final phase on Monday. The polling will be held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them. Over 95.14 lakh voters are eligible to vote at 10,792 booths and decide the fate of 388 candidates, which include prominent names like BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara) and Pratap Sarangi (Balasore).

Apr 29, 2019, 06:36 IST Candidates with criminal records A total of 210 candidates contesting in phase four of the Lok Sabha elections face criminal charges, with 158 having serious cases and 12 of them convicted cases, according to the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Five candidates have declared cases related to murder, 24 have declared cases related to attempt to murder, four have declared cases related to kidnapping, 21 have declared cases related to crime against women and 16 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech

Apr 29, 2019, 06:35 IST The next three rounds of the Lok Sabha battle will conclude on May 19 and the vote count across the country will be taken up on May 23

Apr 29, 2019, 06:33 IST Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress has taken on Supriyo, Urmila Matondkar is contesting from Mumbai North and Baijyant Panda of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kendrapara in Odisha are among the key candidates on Monday

Apr 29, 2019, 06:32 IST Prominent candidates on Monday include three Union Ministers: Babul Supriyo (West Bengal), Giriraj Singh (Bihar) and S.S. Ahluwalia (also West Bengal). Giriraj Singh, for whom Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar campaigned, is pitted against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI in Begusarai. Kanhaiya Kumar's candidature has virtually overshadowed the RJD contestant in the seat. In pic/Giriraj Singh

Apr 29, 2019, 06:31 IST The fourth round will also mark an end to staggered voting in Odisha and Maharashtra. Odisha is also electing its state Assembly. In Madhya Pradesh, the VIP Chhindwara Assembly constituency will go the polls, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the race to become a member of the legislature

Apr 29, 2019, 06:31 IST Campaigning for Monday's polling ended on Saturday evening amid allegations and counter-allegations bordering on personal affairs, making it one of the most bitterly fought elections in the country. The BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are determined to secure a second term while a divided opposition is aiming to end his five years in power

Apr 29, 2019, 06:30 IST Among other parties, the Biju Janata Dal won all six in Odisha, the Trinamool Congress six in West Bengal and the Samawadi Party one in Uttar Pradesh. With the end of the fourth round of polling, over 61 crore of the electorate would have taken part in the democratic exercise, the largest in the world

Apr 29, 2019, 06:29 IST In Maharashtra, all the remaining nine were won by the Shiv Sena while in Bihar, the remaining two seats were bagged by BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party. The Congress got only two -- one in Madhya Pradesh and one in West Bengal

Apr 29, 2019, 06:28 IST In the fourth phase, the BJP will be defending 45 of the seats it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha battle -- 13 in Rajasthan, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, eight in Maharashtra and one in West Bengal