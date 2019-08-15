Independence Day 2019 live updates: Government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure: Modi

Aug 15, 2019, 11:01 IST Narendra Modi urges citizens to shun single-use plastic With an aim to prevent environmental degradation, Narendra Modi urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and asked shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to customers. "During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation at Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2019, 10:41 IST Modi: Need to expose those who shelter, promote terrorism During his I-Day speech, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and security are two important aspects of the development and said, "Different parts of the world are struggling with conflicts and security crisis. For world peace, India has to play its role. In global aspects, India cannot stay a silent witness to it. We all must come together to identify those who support or breed terrorism. We are committed to fighting against terrorism".

Aug 15, 2019, 10:01 IST Modi: We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed solidarity with the flood-affected states and assured all possible support required in tackling the situation. "Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods and I assure them all possible support that is needed will be provided," he said, addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2019, 09:35 IST Modi: Wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion Standing up for the India Inc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and that they are country's wealth and should be respected. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, he said wealth creation is a great national service.

Aug 15, 2019, 09:20 IST Modi endorses idea of 'One Nation, One Election' Addressing the nation on India's 73rd Independence Day, Narendra Modi said, "GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card and today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election."

Aug 15, 2019, 09:11 IST Modi: Will work on realising people's dreams, aspirations now Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Independence Day of India, said that his second term as the Prime Minister will focus on realising dreams and aspirations of the citizens of the country while asserting that during his first tenure he worked towards fulfilling the daily needs of the common man.

Aug 15, 2019, 09:09 IST Narendra Modi urges people to visit at least 15 tourist destination within India by 2022 Narendra Modi urged people on Thursday to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022, saying there is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, he said India has much to offer and if domestic tourism increases, international footfalls too will increase.

Aug 15, 2019, 08:48 IST Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years, according to news agency PTI. PM Modi: Today according to the needs of the 21st century, modern infrastructure is being set up. We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on the country's infrastructure. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ivFpnGMmnv — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 08:37 IST Narendra Modi also addressed the fact about honesty and addressing corruption that has plagued the nation. PM Modi: Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome. These are issues that have plagued India for 70 years. Let us always reward honesty. pic.twitter.com/qMPd9MOr3r — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 08:32 IST Narendra Modi: I always ask this question..can we not reduce the interference of Governments in people's lives? Let our people have the freedom to follow their own aspirations. We have abolished a lot of laws

Aug 15, 2019, 08:19 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on Independence Day stated population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/i4MtqucqhK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 08:09 IST Changes implemented by his government Abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq were some of the key decisions taken by his government soon after assuming power for the second term, he said. "Within two weeks of assuming power, we have dedicated ourselves in fulfilling the aspirations of people on all fronts," he said. We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them: PM @narendramodi #Article370 #IndiaIndependenceDay #IDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/dQrOqDDnQf — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 08:08 IST Government took key decisions within 10 weeks of coming to power Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir

Aug 15, 2019, 07:57 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country had changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: In 2019, I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country had changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change. https://t.co/kifNILINUs — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 07:55 IST Narendra Modi: The new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel. PM Narendra Modi: The new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. #Article370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel . #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Ve4RAxXBok — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 07:41 IST PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. He was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a colourful turban, was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort. He then inspected Guard of Honour. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FOzli5INJi — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 07:40 IST PM Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day Narendra Modi paid tribute at Raj Ghat on Thursday on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. In a short while, the prime minister will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Before his speech, visitors, performers and jawans have gathered at the fort.

Aug 15, 2019, 07:39 IST On the eve of the Independence Day, the beautiful tri-colour LED lights enhanced the grandeur of the Parliament house. Other government buildings, too, were decorated with colourful lights across the country. Bhopal: Minto Hall, Raj Bhavan, State Assembly and Secretariat lit up on the eve of #IndependenceDay2019. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VSXOOiE823 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019 The historic Ripon Building housing the #Chennai Corporation headquarters is adorned in the national tricolour in view of the #IndependenceDay2019#IndiaIndependenceDay #AIRpic:Jaya Singh pic.twitter.com/Di0F1GwDKx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 14, 2019

Aug 15, 2019, 07:35 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day. He will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, following which he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am, the PMO stated in a tweet. Tomorrow, on Independence Day, PM @narendramodi will pay tributes to Bapu at Rajghat at 7 AM.



7:30 AM onwards, the Prime Minister’s address from the ramparts of the Red Fort will begin.



Live coverage of the Independence Day celebrations will commence 6:30 AM onwards. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 14, 2019

In his sixth consecutive address to the nation, Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India'. In another tweet, the prime minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a festival of Hindu religion which strengthens the bond of a brother and sister.



Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019