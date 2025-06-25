Breaking News
CBSE to hold Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026

CBSE to hold Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026

Updated on: 25 June,2025 07:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The CBSE clarified that while it will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase in February, the second phase of the examinations – to be held in May – would be optional. CBSE officials said that the second phase has been introduced for students who wish to improve their performance

Representational Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)  on Wednesday announced that from next year, Class 10 students will be able to appear for the board exams twice in an academic session. The decision has been taken based on the recommendations made in the new National Education Policy (NEP), reported PTI.

The CBSE clarified that while it will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase in February, the second phase of the examinations – to be held in May – would be optional.


While providing more information about the examination pattern for the next few years, CBSE officials said that the second phase has been introduced for students who wish to improve their performance.


Speaking on the development, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The first phase will be conducted in February and the second in May. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively.”

Furthermore, he added, “It will be mandatory for students to appear for the first phase, while the second phase will be optional. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.”

Elaborating on the board’s decision, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh said, "If a student does not appear for three or more subjects in the first examination, he or she will not be allowed to appear for the second exam. Such students will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and can take the examination only next year in the main exam in February.”

CBSE further clarified that the internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session, and no option or alternative will be provided to students.

The draft norms on holding the exams twice were released in the public domain in February for feedback from the stakeholders, including schools, teachers, parents, students and experts. In its recommendations, the NEP had suggested that in order to eliminate the "high-stakes" component of board examinations, all the students should be permitted to take the exams on a maximum of two occasions during a single academic session.

 (With PTI Inputs)

