Delhi court has issued a summons to Dhruv Rathee after his YouTube video under the title "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee"

Youtuber Dhruv Rathee. File Photo

Listen to this article Court issues summon to Dhruv Rathee, others on BJP leader's defamation suit x 00:00

Saket Court of Delhi has issued a summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and others on a defamation suit filed by Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai unit, for allegedly referring to him as a violent and abusive troll.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ANI report, District Judge Gunjan Gupta issued a summons for the lawsuit and a notice regarding the application under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2 of the Civil Procedure Code to Dhruv Rathee and social media intermediaries. The hearing is scheduled for August 6. Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma appeared for the complainant in the matter.

According to the suit, on July 7, Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video from his YouTube channel under the title "My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee." As of the date of filing the captioned case, the said video had 2,41,85,609 views and more than 2.3 million likes, which is increasing every minute, reported ANI.

Plaintiff Suresh Karamshi Nakhua reportedly stated that Dhruv Rathee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had hosted violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga at his official residence. The number of views and likes for the video in question continues to soar with every passing moment.

According to the ANI report, the lawsuit also claims that a video unfairly portrays the plaintiff as violent in connection with the Prime Minister. This suggests that the video could significantly harm how ordinary people view the plaintiff.

The plaintiff also said that Dhruv made bold and unsupported accusations against him in a highly provocative video that quickly spread online. According to the ANI, the video's harmful intent lies in baselessly suggesting that the plaintiff is involved in violent and abusive online behavior.

As per the ANI report, because of Dhruv Rathee's defamatory statements in the video, the plaintiff's reputation has suffered greatly. The false accusations have led to widespread criticism and mockery of the plaintiff, causing serious damage to both his personal and professional life, according to the suit.

(With inputs from PTI)