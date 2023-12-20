History of the National Farmer's Day

Every year on December 23, National Farmer's Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is celebrated nationwide to acknowledge and pay tribute to farmers, who are considered the backbone of the country

Farmers, working tirelessly year-round, contribute to the production of food to prevent starvation and hunger-related deaths. Despite their continuous efforts, many farmers face challenges in ensuring they have access to at least two meals a day. The annual celebration of Farmer's Day aims to raise awareness about the invaluable contributions of farmers to society and recognize and reward their hard work.

History of National Farmer's Day:

Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent Kisan leader who served as the President from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980, authored influential books addressing farmers' issues and proposed solutions to enhance their lives. He introduced various welfare schemes for farmers during his tenure. In 2001, in honor of Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, the government officially declared Kisan Diwas.

Following in the footsteps of the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the famous slogan "JAI JAWAN JAI KISAN" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), Chaudhary Charan Singh continued to prioritize the welfare of farmers.

Quotes for Farmer's Day 2022:

"If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country." – M. S. Swaminathan

"I would rather be on my farm than be emperor of the world." – George Washington

"The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

"The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways." — John F. Kennedy

"It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn." — B.C. Forbes