Maharashtra: District government booked under Atrocities Act

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A case was registered under the Atrocities Act against the district government pleader in Dharashiv, formerly Osmanabad, in Maharashtra for alleged dereliction of duty and helping accused persons being tried by a court, police have said.

The State Law and Justice Department had directed the district superintendent of police to file a case against the government pleader for allegedly remaining absent during the court hearings in a bid to help the accused being tried under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said on Saturday.

A chargesheet was filed in the district court against nine persons for the 2015 incident wherein some upper-caste men had attacked a man and his parents in Kashegaon village and set their house on fire.

The complainant had approached the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Mumbai, against the government pleader.

The commission subsequently directed the state Law and Justice department to take action, police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under the Atrocities Act on Friday, but no arrest has been made so far, they added.

