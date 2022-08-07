NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar is India’s next Vice President

After finishing his graduation in physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan

Dhankhar was former West Bengal Governor. Pic/PTI

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President of India on Saturday after he bagged 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva’s 182. Dhankhar, 71, will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu, who demits office August 10.

The returning officer of the vice presidential election said of the total 780 electors, 725 cast their ballots, but 15 votes were found to be invalid. Former West Bengal Governor Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, in an agrarian household in a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. After finishing his graduation in physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan.

Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in the state, and practised in both, the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. Dhankhar entered public life after getting elected as an MP from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, and even served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 2019, he was appointed West Bengal Governor in 2019.

