Maharashtra CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM of Maharashtra

Nov 28, 2019, 20:17 IST Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and their sons, Aaditya and Tejas offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar. #UddhavThackeray and family at Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.#MaharashtraPolitics #ShivajiPark #UddhavCM



For LIVE updates:

Nov 28, 2019, 20:02 IST Sena Bhavan and Shivaji Park lit up with colourful lights at Shivaji Park, Dadar as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as 18th chief minister of Maharashtra. Picture/Manjeet Thakur

Nov 28, 2019, 19:36 IST BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to extend their wishes to Maharashtra's new CM and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.



I hope he will work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations and take Maharashtra forward on the road to development. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2019 Here's what Gadkari said while extending his wishes to Uddhav Thackeray: à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¦à¥ à¤¶à¤ªà¤¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤² à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤µ à¤ à¤¾à¤à¤°à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤®à¤à¤¡à¤³à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤à¤³à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¦à¤¨ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾. @OfficeofUT — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 19:29 IST Supporters of the Shiv Sena party celebrate with dhol and sweets after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai Jammu & Kashmir: Shiv Sena workers celebrate in Jammu, after Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wFAmZX2G3M — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 19:27 IST PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Here's what PM Modi tweeted: Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 19:21 IST Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray became the first member from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav, who is Bal Thackeray's youngest son has come a long way to become the CM of the state. Watch this video to know more about Uddhav Thackeray's political journey:

Nov 28, 2019, 19:11 IST Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as Ministers. #Maharashtra: Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as Ministers. pic.twitter.com/exY9bMoOTN — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 19:08 IST Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Rajaram Patil and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal take oath as ministers. Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Rajaram Patil takes oath as minister in Mumbai. https://t.co/QWnDgjf9lZ pic.twitter.com/i9US6vsVvW — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 19:04 IST Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray greets the supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance who have gathered in large numbers at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Uddhav was administered oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. #Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/FWthTdmWaf — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 18:58 IST Supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance watch the live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray and his ministers at a television showroom in Dadar. Picture/Pradeep Dhivar

Nov 28, 2019, 18:54 IST Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai take oath as ministers at Shivaji Park in Dadar

Nov 28, 2019, 18:47 IST Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/577XuS3QSM — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

#WATCH Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray & others take oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Source: DGIPR Maharashtra)

Nov 28, 2019, 18:43 IST Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani arrive for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray

Nov 28, 2019, 18:36 IST DMK Chief MK Stalin, DMK leader TR Baalu, Congress leader Ahmed Patel and NCP leader Praful Patel arrive at Shivaji Park for the oath ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders

Nov 28, 2019, 18:30 IST Former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh extends his wishes to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray minutes before the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader takes the oath as CM of Maharashtra. Dr.Manmohan Singh in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: I am very happy to know that you are taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is a historic event and I commend you on your visionary leadership. pic.twitter.com/6U7pUumX7r — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 18:27 IST Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of brother Uddhav Thackeray. Raj Thackeray arrives at Shivaji Park to participate in the swearing in ceremony of his cousin #uddhavthackeray @mid_day — Chetna Yerunkar (@ChetnaYerunkar) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 18:21 IST Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, shortly. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader, Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,shortly pic.twitter.com/GVhDmBE7o1 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 18:18 IST Ajit Pawar arrives at the swearing-in ceremony, reports mid-day correspondent Chetna Yerunkar. Ajit Pawar arrives at the swearing in ceremony #MahaVikasAghadi @mid_day — Chetna Yerunkar (@ChetnaYerunkar) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 18:15 IST Union minister Ramdas Athawale will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maha Vikas Aghadi leader and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray



Nov 28, 2019, 18:04 IST As Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is taking oath as new Maharashtra CM today at Shivaji Park, his school Balmohan Vidyamandir also celebrates. PTI also reports that even Jayant Patil of NCP is also the alumni of the same school, likely to take oath as a minister

Nov 28, 2019, 17:58 IST Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Maha Vikas Aghadi leader and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray: I am glad that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function.

Nov 28, 2019, 17:35 IST Former Mayor of Mumbai, Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar spotted at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony of Maha Vikas Aghadi leader and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray. Nirmala, a leader of the Congress party was the second woman mayor of Mumbai. Picture/Ashish Rane

Nov 28, 2019, 17:21 IST Post the swearing-in ceremony, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold its first cabinet meeting at Sahyadri guest house at 8 pm.

Nov 28, 2019, 17:16 IST Congress president Sonia Gandhi sent a letter to Maha Vikas Aghadi leader and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray. In her letter, the Congress president stated: Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances, at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from BJP. I regret that I'll not be able to be present at the ceremony (oath-taking).

Nov 28, 2019, 17:13 IST Maha Vikas Aghadi supporters raise the party flag at Shivaji Park in Dadar for the swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Nov 28, 2019, 16:54 IST There will be a compulsion and a law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent reservation for locals in the existing & new companies, says Eknath Shinde at the joint press conference.

Nov 28, 2019, 16:47 IST Jayant Patil, NCP at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi': The first cabinet meeting of our govt will be held later today, reports news agency ANI.

Nov 28, 2019, 16:29 IST Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader said, "In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong govt. He further said, "The Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up in our Cabinet meeting." Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance): The Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up in our Cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/JIbO9hDjIJ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 16:14 IST Here's the Common Minimum Program of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance). pic.twitter.com/2qw2ECwRkU — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019 The CMP promises immediate assistance and a loan waiver for farmers. Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops, reports news agency ANI.

Nov 28, 2019, 16:04 IST Watch video: Preparations underway at Shivaji Park before the Sena chief takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has refused to take up urgent hearing on a petition filed by a group of lawyers seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The petitioners sought an urgent hearing of their plea, saying the Shiv Sena and BJP should have stood by their pre-poll alliance and formed a government.

Nov 28, 2019, 15:08 IST NCP leader Praful Patel confirmed that six cabinet ministers will be taking oath along with the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today. Praful Patel, NCP: State Cabinet Ministers will be announced in the coming days. Total six leaders, two from each party, will take oath today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/uWnjQEEsi5 pic.twitter.com/I7mhsSaj2v — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 14:51 IST Uddhav Thackeray is not just a politician but also an avid photographer and author. From not having much-interest in politics to being elected as the CM candidate of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav has come a long way. As he gears for the oath-taking, we trace his political journey through these photos.

Nov 28, 2019, 14:27 IST Amidst speculations of NCP's Ajit Pawar's induction, reports suggest the leader would be appointed as the deputy CM of Maharashtra and will take oath on the post on December 4. NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday said his party will get the deputy chief minister's post in the new Shiv Sena-led government, PTI reported.

Nov 28, 2019, 14:07 IST Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jayant Patil will hold a joint press conference, later in the day to release the common minimum programme ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Mumbai: Congress' Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde & NCP's Jayant Patil to address a joint press conference, ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader Uddhav Thackeray, today. The Common Minimum programme will be released.(file pics) pic.twitter.com/MhJW4zubud — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 13:41 IST DMK president MK Stalin has reached the city to attend today's oath-taking ceremony. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu among other attendees. #WATCH Maharashtra: DMK president MK Stalin arrives in Mumbai. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of the state, led by Shiv Sena chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jafvkBryiP — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

The Shiv Sena has invited 800 farmers along with their families from Sangli to attend Thursday's swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. According to the party, the farmers were invited to the swearing-in ceremony to show that the alliance's commitment to them.

Nov 28, 2019, 12:59 IST NCP leader Supriya Sule pays homage to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife Meenatai in a tweet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable! âÂºâÂºðÂÂÂ — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 28, 2019

Nov 28, 2019, 12:36 IST Hoardings welcoming the leaders of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance have been put up in Dadar ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Mumbai: Hoardings welcoming the new government in #Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena & Congress seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park. The new state govt, led by Shiv Sena chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader Uddhav Thackeray as the CM, will be sworn in today. pic.twitter.com/aegYvgxmbK — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Apart from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in as chief minister, NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat are likely to take oath as state ministers on Thursday, sources of both parties said. The deputy chief minister's post is said to go to NCP MLA Ajit Pawar. NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday said one or two MLAs each from his party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress will be sworn in as ministers at the ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, preparations are in full swing at Shivaji Park. Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve reviewed security arrangements ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony at Dadar's Shivaji Park. The traffic restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 9 pm with no parking to allowed from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction till MB Raut Road on Swatatra Veer Savarkar Road, Keluskar Road, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadsaheb Rege Marg, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, N.C.Kelkar Marg, Kirti College Lane, Kashinath Dhuru Road, P. Balu Mark, Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, Worli Koliwada, RAK 4 Road, Five Gardens, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ranade Road, P.N Kotnis Road.

While the near future may seem bright for the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress' newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi, Vedic astrologer Sushil Chaturvedi, 75, has predicted that infighting in the period between February 7 and April 28 will lead to the coalition's collapse.

From being a back-room strategist for the party and a mother, Rashmi Thackeray in recent months became one of the key architects of the Shiv Sena's decision to snap ties with the BJP and put Uddhav on the road to Mantralaya.

Insiders said the Congress has given up its claim to get the Deputy CM's post in exchange for the coveted Speaker's post.