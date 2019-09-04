Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers lead to waterlogging

Sep 04, 2019, 10:03 IST As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely.

Sep 04, 2019, 10:02 IST Waterlogging in Andheri West after heavy rain in Mumbai today morning

Sep 04, 2019, 09:32 IST According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Mumbai again witnesses three-digit rainfall to the tune of 103 mm in a span of 21 hours #Mumbai #rains have returned with a bang and once again three-digit rainfall to the tune of 103 mm has been recorded in a span of 21 hours#MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeather #MumbaiSaga #GaneshChaturthi2019 #monsoon #weather https://t.co/iu4qHo4eKN — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 4, 2019

Sep 04, 2019, 09:11 IST BMC issued a heavy rainfall warning in the city on the social media platform, Twitter Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in water logged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai. #weatherupdate #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

Sep 04, 2019, 08:50 IST Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city Mumbai: Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Wp2QXLTpq0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Sep 04, 2019, 08:41 IST Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 106 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours from 5.30 am yesterday. Rainfall activity has been persistent since yesterday with rains increasing after the night In the last 21 hours from 5.30 am yesterday, Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 106 mm of rainfall. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain #MumbaiTraffic #GaneshChaturthi https://t.co/zAvWVHU8qc — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 3, 2019

Sep 04, 2019, 08:18 IST Mumbai Police on Twitter issued a heavy rainfall warning for the citizens Dear Mumbaikars,



The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

Take care Mumbai. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019