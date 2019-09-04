Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers lead to waterlogging

As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely.
According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Mumbai again witnesses three-digit rainfall to the tune of 103 mm in a span of 21 hours
BMC issued a heavy rainfall warning in the city on the social media platform, Twitter
Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city
Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 106 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours from 5.30 am yesterday. Rainfall activity has been persistent since yesterday with rains increasing after the night
Mumbai Police on Twitter issued a heavy rainfall warning for the citizens
The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.
Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.
Take care Mumbai.
Hours of incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday. Water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market
