Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers lead to waterlogging

Sep 04, 2019, 10:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Post IMD's warning of heavy rains, Mumbai Police on their official Twitter handle ask people to take adequate precautions, ensure safety and ask citizens to Dial 100 in case of an emergency

  • Sep 04, 2019, 10:03 IST

    As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely. 

  • Sep 04, 2019, 10:02 IST

    Waterlogging in Andheri West after heavy rain in Mumbai today morning

    yiy

  • Sep 04, 2019, 09:32 IST

    According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Mumbai again witnesses three-digit rainfall to the tune of 103 mm in a span of 21 hours

  • Sep 04, 2019, 09:11 IST

    BMC issued a heavy rainfall warning in the city on the social media platform, Twitter

  • Sep 04, 2019, 08:50 IST

    Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city

  • Sep 04, 2019, 08:41 IST

    Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 106 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours from 5.30 am yesterday. Rainfall activity has been persistent since yesterday with rains increasing after the night

  • Sep 04, 2019, 08:18 IST

    Mumbai Police on Twitter issued a heavy rainfall warning for the citizens

  • Sep 04, 2019, 08:16 IST

    Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Mumbai

     Hours of incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday. Water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK