Mumbai Rains updates: IMD warns of heavy showers on Monday

Aug 04, 2019, 22:43 IST | mid-day online desk Check for updates

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, IMD has predicted

  • Aug 04, 2019, 22:37 IST

    IMD warns of more heavy showers in the next 48 hours

  • Aug 04, 2019, 21:54 IST

    Ashish Shelar, Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra posted on Twitter that schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow in Mumbai and suburbs

  • Aug 04, 2019, 21:22 IST

    BMC takes to Twitter to declare that schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai tomorrow

    Earlier in the evening, Thane's district collector Rajesh Narvekar declared August 5 as a school holiday in Thane after taking into account safety of students and heavy rainfall in the district

  • Aug 04, 2019, 21:07 IST

    Flood-like situation seen in Daman and Diu after water was released from Madhuban Dam.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 20:45 IST

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the IAF for rescuing 56 villagers in Thane districts

  • Aug 04, 2019, 20:25 IST

    Should schools and colleges in Mumbai stay shut tomorrow? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asks the Chief Secretary to take a decision

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:55 IST

    Here's how citizens can monitor Mumbai Rains and Mumbai Traffic in real-time.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:45 IST

    In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the city, Pune District Collector, Nawal Kishore Ram has declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Monday, reports private weather agency SkymetWeater.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:29 IST

    Here's how Mumbai and the Arabian Sea looks like from the doppler weather radar tower:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:25 IST

    Nearly 500 kilometres away from Mumbai, a total of 20 crocodiles have been rescued in last four days from Vadodara.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:15 IST

    Mumbai Division of Western Railway took to Twitter to inform commuters about the cancellation of trains. Here's what the DRM of Western Railway tweeted:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:12 IST

    Amidst the heavy rainfall, a senior citizen from Palghar is going viral for all the right reasons. In a Twitter video shared by a user, a senior citizen is seen guiding commuters to drive away from open manholes on the waterlogged streets in the city. 

  • Aug 04, 2019, 19:10 IST

    Barvi Dam in Thane begins to overflow.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 18:52 IST

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the intensity of the rainfall in the city is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

    "The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days is likely," the IMD said.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 18:40 IST

    Due to incessant rainfall, a wall collapsed at Lonavala, Pune, early morning today.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 18:22 IST

    For the second consecutive day, waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the state including Nala Sopara, Vasai, Virar, Vikramgad, Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Karjat, Pen, Mandangad, Chiplun, reports private weather agency SkymetWeather.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 18:19 IST

    Commuters are advised to avoid the Western Express Highway as there is huge traffic snarl near Santacruz.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 18:11 IST

    One person died and one was injured in a wall collapse incident at Lonavala, Pune, which took place today early morning, following continuous rainfall in the region, reports ANI.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:58 IST

    Taking into account the safety of the students and heavy rainfall in the district, Thane's district collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared August 5, as a school holiday.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:38 IST

    While speaking to mid-day, DCP of Traffic, Thane said, "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at several places, the Durgadi bridge in Thane has been closed for two, three and 4 wheelers. Traffic has been diverted from Yewai-Bapgaon-Gandhari Bridge-Kalyan. Citizens are advised to avoid using Rajnoli-Kalyan road via Durgadi bridge."

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:34 IST

    Here's how nature's fury has taken a toll on the railway tracks on southeast ghat between Karjat and Lonavala, reports Central Railway on Twitter.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:29 IST

    Pune's district collector has declared two days of holidays for schools in view of heavy rainfall in Pune, reports Skymet weather.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:23 IST

    People walk through the flooded streets of Evershine road in Vasai. Pic/Hanif Patel

    Vasai Evershine Nagar

    Evershine road

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:18 IST

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai tweeted: The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 17:00 IST

    Rescue teams, under guidance and supervision of CP Vivek Phansalkar, rescued many people who were stuck in Kalyan-Dombivili, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Thane using rope and boats.

    The team helped many people to get shelter and food and other essential goods. Traffic flow was also smooth. The overall situation is under control as of now.

    Thane rains

  • Aug 04, 2019, 16:41 IST

    On request of Govt of Maharashtra, 2 IAF helicopters were launched swiftly to rescue stranded farmers in Ju-Nandkhuri, Thane, Mumbai due to heavy rains. More than 40 people stranded were rescued so far.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 16:30 IST

    Track situation near Shelu on Kalyan-Karjat section.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 16:18 IST

    Central Railway on Sunday tweeted that Patrolman and Driver, Assistant Driver had averted a mishap well in time by stopping Rajdhani Express at Jite.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 16:10 IST

    The IAF Mi17 returned to Santacruz airfield after relocating a total of 58 personnel including 16 children to safety. The rescued people were brought to Air Force Station in Thane.

    IAF rescue operation

  • Aug 04, 2019, 16:04 IST

    Here's how youngsters in Mumbai are enjoying the rains:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:55 IST

    The 2.49 high tide has shown the city that we get what we deserve and this picture proves it all. Here's why:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:45 IST

    Here's how a rainy day in Mumbai (then Bombay) looked like:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:43 IST

    Here's how the office's floors in Mumbai look like when it rains heavily constantly for a few days.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:42 IST

    The gates of the Barvi Dam in Badlapur have been opened. Residents have been asked to move to a higher floor in order to stay safe from flooding.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:29 IST

    Amidst the heavy rainfall, Asif Bhamla, General Secretary & Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, Mumbai unit has organised a 'walk for mangroves' which was attended by hundreds of citizens.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:22 IST

    Here's the latest update on the train services on the transharbour line:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:16 IST

    The Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says, "Friendships are great...but not with everyone. Choose wisely!

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:15 IST

    The solid waste management team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ready at Marine Drive to collect the garbage thrown out by the sea during the high tides.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 15:02 IST

    Watch: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Kamshet, Pune recues a cow stuck in the flood.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 14:51 IST

    Watch: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, today.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 14:40 IST

    Mumbai Rains: Incessant rains have led to flood in parts of Bhiwandi.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 14:20 IST

    As heavy downpour led to water-logging in several parts of the city. BEST buses have been diverted to different routes. 

    BEST Buses

  • Aug 04, 2019, 14:13 IST

    The Pune Municipal Corporation is shifting more than 500 families to safer locations as a flood-like situation arises in the city.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 13:54 IST

    Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on tracks, a boulder has fallen in the ghat sections. Here's the latest trains update by Central Railways:

  • Aug 04, 2019, 13:29 IST

    Today, a landslide was reported at Dindoshi in Goregaon East which took place at 7:45 am at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments. In the shocking incident, four people were injured and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment. Read the full story here.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 13:22 IST

    On the occasion of friendship day, citizens took to Twitter to thank Mumbai police and its personnel for always serving the citizens selflessly.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 12:57 IST

    Twitter user Amit Gujarathi shared a video where the connecting link between Nashik and main road via Dahipool is completely submerged underwater.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 12:47 IST

    With heavy rains lashing several parts of the city, high tide is expected to take place at 2.29 pm of 4.83 meters today.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 12:33 IST

    Central Railway train update: Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow services resume

  • Aug 04, 2019, 12:31 IST

    In the last 24 hours, Alibag has recorded a whopping 411 mm of rainfall which happens to be a record-breaking amount, reports Skymet.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 12:16 IST

    Water has receded at Swastik Chamber, Matunga Labour Camp, SIES College, Wadala, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, reports BMC.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 11:41 IST

    According to the latest reports by IMD, heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to take place in the city and several parts of the suburbs.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 11:24 IST

    This is the current situation near the Imax theatre in Wadala. Pic/Saumya Gourisaria

    Imax

  • Aug 04, 2019, 11:09 IST

    Good news for those travelling from Andheri subway. The water has receded at the subway, reports BMC.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 10:47 IST

    Traffic Diversion updates:

    • Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road
    • Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg
    • Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil
    • Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3
    • Dahisar Subway up & down via Sudhir Phadke flyover
    • Milan subway via Milan flyover
    • Veera Desai road 
    • Kaju Pada – Operation suspended 
    • Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg
  • Aug 04, 2019, 10:30 IST

    Western Railway took to Twitter to update citizens of waterlogging in Nalasopara due to heavy rains on August 3 and 4.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 10:20 IST

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issues warning: Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 10:03 IST

    Skymet took to Twitter to share updates on railway traffic in Mumbai stating that it has been suspended due to heavy downpour

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:44 IST

    According to Skymet, there is no traffic on Link Road in Malad West.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:42 IST

    Just like yesterday, Kalwa faced waterlogging once again today as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:40 IST

    Skymet took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a video of waterlogging in areas of Bhayander and Mira Road

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:19 IST

    Skymet also took to Twitter to state that there would be heavy showers throughout the day on August 4.

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:07 IST

    A man walks on a deserted road in Wadala on August 4 as heavy rains hit the city again. Picture/ Atul Kamble

    Rains in Wadala

  • Aug 04, 2019, 09:05 IST

    The Central Railway took to Twitter to share updates on trains

    rains in Mira Road

    Heavy downpour batters Mira Road on early Sunday morning. Picture/ Saurav Walimbe

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:36 IST

    According to IMD, rains will intensify on August 4 and 5 and the department has also issued a red alert

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:33 IST

    Heavy to intermittent very heavy rains around 70-100 mm per day are expected to lash the city

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:29 IST

    According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, the rains are likely to intensify as south Mumbai would receive moderate to intense rain while mainly moderate with few intense spell over north Mumbai during next 2-3 hours

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:28 IST

    According to DRM WR MumbaiCentral, due to heavy downpour and waterlogging/boulder fallen down on BB Division Following Trains are diverted as follows:-

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:27 IST

    According to Western Railway, suburban trains are running normal despite the heavy downpour

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:18 IST

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:14 IST

    Heavy rainfall and gusty winds lash over Thane in Maharashtra

    Mumbai-Rains

    Flooded road in Virar West, picture courtesy: Elroy Alphonso

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:06 IST

    Intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gusty winds reaching 30-4-kmph in districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the nex 4 hours predicts weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

  • Aug 04, 2019, 08:01 IST

    Heavy rains continue to lash the city leaving several areas waterlogged. Rail and road traffic has been affected due to incessant downpour in Mumbai. Waterlogging was reported from several areas like Nagpada, Santa Cruz and Sion. Adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar also witnessed waterlogged as heavy rains continued in the area.

