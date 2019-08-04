Mumbai Rains updates: IMD warns of heavy showers on Monday

Aug 04, 2019, 22:37 IST IMD warns of more heavy showers in the next 48 hours Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 20:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS WITH HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS.@IMDWeather



#Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/U2pc94Lzm9 — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 21:54 IST Ashish Shelar, Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra posted on Twitter that schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow in Mumbai and suburbs In view of torrential rains in Mumbai Region, it is decided by the Govt of Maharashtra to declare a holiday for schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Area for tomorrow.All the schools will remain closed for a day on 5th Aug, 2019(Monday). All Mumbaikar parents please note. #Rain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 21:22 IST BMC takes to Twitter to declare that schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai tomorrow All private and public schools and colleges will remain shut tomorrow . Some government offices providing emergency & essential services will remain open. Private office staff may move out only if essential #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019 Earlier in the evening, Thane's district collector Rajesh Narvekar declared August 5 as a school holiday in Thane after taking into account safety of students and heavy rainfall in the district

Aug 04, 2019, 21:07 IST Flood-like situation seen in Daman and Diu after water was released from Madhuban Dam. Daman & Diu: Flood-like situation in Daman after water was released from Madhuban Dam, following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/222TiLnGq6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 20:45 IST Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the IAF for rescuing 56 villagers in Thane districts Thank you Indian Air Force for the quick help and safely rescuing 56 villagers from Khadavali in Thane district. @IAF_MCC #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JMkPk2Cfrm — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 20:25 IST Should schools and colleges in Mumbai stay shut tomorrow? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asks the Chief Secretary to take a decision CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to the Chief Secretary and asked to take a decision about holiday tomorrow to schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, by taking IMD advise in view of heavy rains.#MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 19:45 IST In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the city, Pune District Collector, Nawal Kishore Ram has declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Monday, reports private weather agency SkymetWeater.

Aug 04, 2019, 19:29 IST Here's how Mumbai and the Arabian Sea looks like from the doppler weather radar tower: Mumbai from Doppler weather radar tower today... Cloudy sky with very high gusty winds, beautiful view of Arabian Sea.... A site to stand and watch especially during active monsoon conditions. pic.twitter.com/sTReBQqMQo — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 19:25 IST Nearly 500 kilometres away from Mumbai, a total of 20 crocodiles have been rescued in last four days from Vadodara. A total of 20 #crocodiles rescued in last four days from #Vadodara #vadodararains #baroda Source : TOI pic.twitter.com/x7MaeqNbVK — I am vadodara (@iamVadodara) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 19:15 IST Mumbai Division of Western Railway took to Twitter to inform commuters about the cancellation of trains. Here's what the DRM of Western Railway tweeted: #WRUpdates

Following Trains of 04.08.2019 are cancelled

19217 SAU JANATA

12933 Karnavati

19115 DDR BHUJ

14708 Ranakpur

12490 DDR Bikaner

12961 Avantika

12955 Jaipur Superfast

22927 LokShakti

22945 Sau Mail

12267 Adi Duronto

12971 Bhavnagar

12901 Guj Mail

12927 Vadodara — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 19:12 IST Amidst the heavy rainfall, a senior citizen from Palghar is going viral for all the right reasons. In a Twitter video shared by a user, a senior citizen is seen guiding commuters to drive away from open manholes on the waterlogged streets in the city. Superheroes come in any size...Just saw a senior citizen guiding traffic away from open manhole. Kudos. #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRains #vasai @Palghar_Police pic.twitter.com/JTCK8SuSR8 — Amit Shekhar (@indimasala) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 18:52 IST India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the intensity of the rainfall in the city is likely to continue for the next 24 hours. "The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days is likely," the IMD said.

Aug 04, 2019, 18:40 IST Due to incessant rainfall, a wall collapsed at Lonavala, Pune, early morning today. Maharashtra: One died & one injured in a wall collapse incident at Lonavala, Pune, early morning today following continuous rainfall in the region. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 18:22 IST For the second consecutive day, waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the state including Nala Sopara, Vasai, Virar, Vikramgad, Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Karjat, Pen, Mandangad, Chiplun, reports private weather agency SkymetWeather.

Aug 04, 2019, 18:19 IST Commuters are advised to avoid the Western Express Highway as there is huge traffic snarl near Santacruz. #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRains Western Express Highway Santacruz jammed . Avoid pic.twitter.com/E4jYa9lQNq — Fairwhisker (@Fairwhisker1) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 18:11 IST One person died and one was injured in a wall collapse incident at Lonavala, Pune, which took place today early morning, following continuous rainfall in the region, reports ANI.

Aug 04, 2019, 17:58 IST Taking into account the safety of the students and heavy rainfall in the district, Thane's district collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared August 5, as a school holiday. Taking into account the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow i.e. Monday - as forecasted by IMD, District Collector Mr. Rajesh Narvekar has declared holiday to all schools in the district for the safety of the students on 5th August 2019. #ThaneRains — Thane Municipal Corporation - à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ (@TMCaTweetAway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 17:38 IST While speaking to mid-day, DCP of Traffic, Thane said, "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at several places, the Durgadi bridge in Thane has been closed for two, three and 4 wheelers. Traffic has been diverted from Yewai-Bapgaon-Gandhari Bridge-Kalyan. Citizens are advised to avoid using Rajnoli-Kalyan road via Durgadi bridge."

Aug 04, 2019, 17:34 IST Here's how nature's fury has taken a toll on the railway tracks on southeast ghat between Karjat and Lonavala, reports Central Railway on Twitter. The severity of nature's fury can be judged by all round devastation. Track condition on southeast ghat between Karjat and Lonavala. pic.twitter.com/iQkQhbds8v — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 17:29 IST Pune's district collector has declared two days of holidays for schools in view of heavy rainfall in Pune, reports Skymet weather. #PuneRain: #Pune District collector declared school holidays for two days in view #rain. — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 17:23 IST People walk through the flooded streets of Evershine road in Vasai. Pic/Hanif Patel

Aug 04, 2019, 17:18 IST India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai tweeted: The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai: The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/AB0skI7Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 17:00 IST Rescue teams, under guidance and supervision of CP Vivek Phansalkar, rescued many people who were stuck in Kalyan-Dombivili, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Thane using rope and boats. The team helped many people to get shelter and food and other essential goods. Traffic flow was also smooth. The overall situation is under control as of now.

Aug 04, 2019, 16:41 IST On request of Govt of Maharashtra, 2 IAF helicopters were launched swiftly to rescue stranded farmers in Ju-Nandkhuri, Thane, Mumbai due to heavy rains. More than 40 people stranded were rescued so far. More than 40 people were starnded in Ju-Nandkhuri,Thane,Mumbai due to heavy rains.On request of Govt of Maharashtra, 2 IAF helicopters were launched swiftly to rescue stranded farmers. All the people were evacuated safety.

IAF is ever ready in service of the Nation.#Savinglives pic.twitter.com/9ec2Z3K29E — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 16:30 IST Track situation near Shelu on Kalyan-Karjat section. Track situation near Shelu on Kalyan-Karjat section. pic.twitter.com/cAWsktR9rq — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 16:18 IST Central Railway on Sunday tweeted that Patrolman and Driver, Assistant Driver had averted a mishap well in time by stopping Rajdhani Express at Jite. Rajdhani Express at Jite... Patrolman and Driver, Asst Driver did commendable job of stopping train well in time and averting a mishap.... Section cleared now and Rajdhani Express left from spot... pic.twitter.com/l6URDPVUCI — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 16:10 IST The IAF Mi17 returned to Santacruz airfield after relocating a total of 58 personnel including 16 children to safety. The rescued people were brought to Air Force Station in Thane.

Aug 04, 2019, 15:55 IST The 2.49 high tide has shown the city that we get what we deserve and this picture proves it all. Here's why: We get what we deserve. The sea vomits out the plastic that we keep feeding it with.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #Hightide pic.twitter.com/kKqKNlFFW0 — Imran Shamsi (@imranshamsi) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:45 IST Here's how a rainy day in Mumbai (then Bombay) looked like: A rainy day in Bombay#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TPEyWvW4kC — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) July 26, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:43 IST Here's how the office's floors in Mumbai look like when it rains heavily constantly for a few days. This is the scene when it rains continuously in Mumbai, office floor looks so colourful ð #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uxE1w8UZHf — Tushar Srivastava (@sri_tushar23) July 31, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:42 IST The gates of the Barvi Dam in Badlapur have been opened. Residents have been asked to move to a higher floor in order to stay safe from flooding. #HighAlert With release of water from the #BarviDam #Badlapur, local authorities going round warning residents to move to higher floor in case of flooding & remain safe.@SkymetWeather @IndiaWeatherMan @richapintoTOI @Hosalikar_KS @BeyondThane @WeAreBadlapur pic.twitter.com/X3bOPOAE4u — Mumbai Matters™â³ï¸ (@mumbaimatterz) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:29 IST Amidst the heavy rainfall, Asif Bhamla, General Secretary & Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, Mumbai unit has organised a 'walk for mangroves' which was attended by hundreds of citizens. #walkforMangroves No rain No storm can stop our good intentions towards #Environment let’s all reach now to Carter Road pic.twitter.com/WwR0UdD0q4 — Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:22 IST Here's the latest update on the train services on the transharbour line: Suburban update 1500 hrs

Services on

Transharbour;

4th corridor up to Kharkopar;

Thane-Kalyan;

CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon and

Mankhurd-Panvel

sections are running.@drmmumbaicr @RidlrMUM @m_indicator — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:16 IST The Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says, "Friendships are great...but not with everyone. Choose wisely! Friendships are great...but not with everyone. Choose wisely! #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/AlEhmCp8Au — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:15 IST The solid waste management team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ready at Marine Drive to collect the garbage thrown out by the sea during the high tides. Since we are aware, what the sea may send as a return gift to the city in the high-tide today! The solid waste management team of @mybmcWardC standing ready at the #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/6qmVdUQShz — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 15:02 IST Watch: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Kamshet, Pune recues a cow stuck in the flood. #WATCH: A cow stuck in flood being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Kamshet, Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VF7Ko7z05v — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 14:51 IST Watch: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, today. #WATCH Maharashtra: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, today. pic.twitter.com/psAy7Wmu4d — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 14:40 IST Mumbai Rains: Incessant rains have led to flood in parts of Bhiwandi. Maharashtra: Incessant rains in the state have led to flood in parts of Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/xXynQX7viG — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 14:20 IST As heavy downpour led to water-logging in several parts of the city. BEST buses have been diverted to different routes.

Aug 04, 2019, 14:13 IST The Pune Municipal Corporation is shifting more than 500 families to safer locations as a flood-like situation arises in the city. Maharashtra: More than 500 families are being shifted to safer places by Pune Municipal corporation following flood-like situation in city pic.twitter.com/PFvAFNkWXw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 13:54 IST Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on tracks, a boulder has fallen in the ghat sections. Here's the latest trains update by Central Railways: Trains Update-9

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in ghat sections... pic.twitter.com/s9zP3t3QNB — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 13:29 IST Today, a landslide was reported at Dindoshi in Goregaon East which took place at 7:45 am at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments. In the shocking incident, four people were injured and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment. Read the full story here.

Aug 04, 2019, 13:22 IST On the occasion of friendship day, citizens took to Twitter to thank Mumbai police and its personnel for always serving the citizens selflessly. Real friendship is sticking through the rainy days! Mumbai, for you, we'd always do it all over again.

Proud of you @MumbaiPolice#HappyFriendshipDay2019 #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7Rr52hifnF — Ruta Pawar (@therutam) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 12:57 IST Twitter user Amit Gujarathi shared a video where the connecting link between Nashik and main road via Dahipool is completely submerged underwater. Water out of control. Connecting link between nashik and main road via dahipool complete submerged #Nashikrains @NashikNews @SkymetWeather @Indiametdept @SkymetMarathi @dionashik @nashikpolice pic.twitter.com/RHWBNDRARk — Amit Gujarathi (@Amitguj281983) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 12:47 IST With heavy rains lashing several parts of the city, high tide is expected to take place at 2.29 pm of 4.83 meters today. High tide today at 2.29 pm of 4.83 metres. #MumbaiRain #besafe

Don't move out of house today unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/qdwD8vLyHV — @PotholeWarriorsð®ð³ #RoadSafety ððµð£ (@PotholeWarriors) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 12:33 IST Central Railway train update: Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow services resume Suburban update:

Thane-Kalyan Up&Dn slow services resume from 11.15 hrs@RidlrMUM @m_indicator — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 12:31 IST In the last 24 hours, Alibag has recorded a whopping 411 mm of rainfall which happens to be a record-breaking amount, reports Skymet. In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, #Alibag recorded a whopping 411 mm of rainfall which happens to be a record-breaking amount.#monsoon #Monsoon2019 #rains https://t.co/pzqFpujHEF — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 12:16 IST Water has receded at Swastik Chamber, Matunga Labour Camp, SIES College, Wadala, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, reports BMC. Water has receded at Swastik Chamber, Matunga Labour Camp, SIES College, Wadala, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/7wQ1Lv3zCn — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 11:41 IST According to the latest reports by IMD, heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to take place in the city and several parts of the suburbs. Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWERS WITH HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS.@IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/rAdMrR9TWv — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 11:24 IST This is the current situation near the Imax theatre in Wadala. Pic/Saumya Gourisaria





Aug 04, 2019, 11:09 IST Good news for those travelling from Andheri subway. The water has receded at the subway, reports BMC. Water has receded at Andheri subway #MumbaiRainlive #MCGMUpdate pic.twitter.com/wGG3Yiojvl — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 10:47 IST Traffic Diversion updates: Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road

Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg

Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil

Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3

Dahisar Subway up & down via Sudhir Phadke flyover

Milan subway via Milan flyover

Veera Desai road

Kaju Pada – Operation suspended

Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg

Aug 04, 2019, 10:30 IST Western Railway took to Twitter to update citizens of waterlogging in Nalasopara due to heavy rains on August 3 and 4. Water logging at Nalasopara due to very heavy rainfall since yesterday night. Railway staff are present at the locations continiously monitoring the situation. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/oKpi6363SI — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 10:20 IST India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai issues warning: Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai: Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi River.

Avoid outing as far as possible, the sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in place. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 10:03 IST Skymet took to Twitter to share updates on railway traffic in Mumbai stating that it has been suspended due to heavy downpour Railway Traffic: Central Railway: Train traffic suspended due to heavy rainfall | Western Railway: Normal#MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiRainsLive #mumbaimonsoon #mumbaifloods https://t.co/y5mIKYUGXo — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 09:19 IST Skymet also took to Twitter to state that there would be heavy showers throughout the day on August 4.

Aug 04, 2019, 09:07 IST A man walks on a deserted road in Wadala on August 4 as heavy rains hit the city again. Picture/ Atul Kamble

Aug 04, 2019, 09:05 IST The Central Railway took to Twitter to share updates on trains Suburban Update: 08.00 hrs pic.twitter.com/n44L5fdvhX — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:54 IST Mumbai, Thane, NM, received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in last 24 hours

Intensity of rainfall to continue for next 3,4 hours as seen from satellite and radar images latest

The rainfall varied from 100 mm city side to 250 mm plus in suburbs & Thane, NM

PL TC pic.twitter.com/GogwtPZYLA — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:45 IST Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi River....

Avoid outing as far as possible, Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place.

Watch for IMD weather updates please. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:40 IST Heavy downpour batters Mira Road on early Sunday morning. Picture/ Saurav Walimbe

Aug 04, 2019, 08:36 IST According to IMD, rains will intensify on August 4 and 5 and the department has also issued a red alert

Aug 04, 2019, 08:33 IST Heavy to intermittent very heavy rains around 70-100 mm per day are expected to lash the city #Forecast - #Mumbai #Thane & #Palghar (Valid July 24-26):



UAC in #BoB activates offshore #trough in #AS.

Moderate - heavy - intermittent very heavy rains. R/F 70-100 mm per day

___#Nowcast (valid next 6 hrs):

Heavy rains for #Mumbai as bands approach from South#Mumbarains pic.twitter.com/pShP3hFEdE — Weathercast (@SriGmfl) July 23, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:29 IST According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, the rains are likely to intensify as south Mumbai would receive moderate to intense rain while mainly moderate with few intense spell over north Mumbai during next 2-3 hours

Aug 04, 2019, 08:28 IST According to DRM WR MumbaiCentral, due to heavy downpour and waterlogging/boulder fallen down on BB Division Following Trains are diverted as follows:- @WesternRly Due to Heavy Rainfall and water logging/Boulder fallen down on BB Division Following Trains are diverted as Follows:- pic.twitter.com/wMbF0vOKSh — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) August 3, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:27 IST According to Western Railway, suburban trains are running normal despite the heavy downpour Update at 6.45am: Western Railway suburban trains are running normal inspite of heavy rains. Continuous monitoring of situation being done. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:18 IST According to Western Railway, suburban trains are running normally despite the heavy downpour. Update at 6.45am: Western Railway suburban trains are running normal inspite of heavy rains. Continuous monitoring of situation being done. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 4, 2019

Aug 04, 2019, 08:06 IST Intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gusty winds reaching 30-4-kmph in districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the nex 4 hours predicts weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)