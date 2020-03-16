State toll now 38, Ajanta-Ellora, Siddhivinayak, Tuljapur temples closed

Mar 16, 2020, 19:56 IST No plan to lock down any city: Uddhav Thackeray on coronavirus scare Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the coronavirus situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces. The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai. Read the full story here.

Mar 16, 2020, 19:18 IST Those in home quarantine in Maha to be stamped on left hand People undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be

stamped on the left hand, the Maharashtra government said on Monday. In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing.

Mar 16, 2020, 17:41 IST Measures in place to stop crowding in Mantralaya, school colleges shut in rural areas Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that from Tuesday, measures will be in place to stop the flow of people into Mantralaya, the state's secretariat in south Mumbai. Thackeray also ordered the closure of schools in rural areas, and instructed officials to place sanitisers and soaps in public toilets, as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus threat.

Mar 16, 2020, 17:35 IST Ajanta-Ellora caves, other sites in Aurangabad shut Several historical sites, prime being the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will be shut from Thursday till April 7 as a precautionary move in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. The other sites that have been put under lockdown are the Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, all of which attract robust tourist footfalls, including foreign nationals.

Mar 16, 2020, 17:30 IST Prabhadevi's Siddhivinayak Temple shut for devotees till further notice The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most visited shrines in Mumbai, will remain closed for devotees till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, it was announced on Monday. The Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, dedicated to Lord Ganesh, attracts hundreds of devotees every day and is especially crowded on Tuesdays. Siddhivinayak Temple trust chairman Adesh Bandekar said the number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly worldwide. "Thousands and lakhs of people come to the Siddhivinayak Temple to pay respect. In the current situation, it is our responsibility to deal with the crisis (coronavirus outbreak). "Hence, the trust has decided that the temple will be closed for worship till further notice," said Bandekar. Maharashtra has till now reported 37 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

Mar 16, 2020, 17:23 IST CM announces measures to stop spread of coronavirus Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked district collectors to ensure there is no crowding at religious sites in view of the novel coronavirus threat, though worship there may continue. Announcing several measures to stop the spread of the virus after a review meeting here, Thackeray directed that political events, meetings etc not take place. He said foreign tours have been banned and gram panchayat and other local body meetings have been postponed.

Mar 16, 2020, 16:14 IST Minister asks University to postpone exams Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said they have asked the universities to postpone the exams in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have been postponed for three months.

Mar 16, 2020, 16:12 IST CM Uddhav Thackeray holds review meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, along with Chief Secretary of the state, held a review meeting at the CM's official residence. All district magistrates joined via video-conferencing. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mar 16, 2020, 15:28 IST SGNP to be shut till March 31 to avoid mass gathering Taking into consideration the high number of people that may come to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the park authorities will be closing the park for tourists starting from Tuesday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus . The Thane Creek flamingo sanctuary and Tungareswar wildlife sanctuary, which are also in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) might be closed, too.

Chief Conservator of Forest and Park Director Anwar Ahmed confirmed the park will remain closed for visitors and morning walkers. "In the wake of Covid19 pandemic and to help staunch it's spread, SGNP will remain closed for everybody (including morning walkers and daily visitors) till March 31," Anwar said. Read more.

Mar 16, 2020, 15:19 IST Racing activities suspended till further notice The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has suspended racing till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As on Monday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra was 37.

"We have taken a decision to suspend all activities at RWITC as a precautionary measure to help combat the spread of Covid-19. We request everyone to stay safe, keep indoors and maintain high spirits during this global health crisis," a statement issued on Monday quoted RWITC chairman Zavaray Poonawala.

Mar 16, 2020, 15:00 IST BMC asks hoarding owners to display coronavirus messages The BMC has asked all licenced hoarding owners in Mumbai to display messages till March 25, starting from Monday, on fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. The directive was issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. "Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Against this backdrop, it is need of the hour that an intense awareness campaign be undertaken to minimise the spread of the coronavirus," read the BMC's letter.

Mar 16, 2020, 14:56 IST HC seeks Mumbai University's response on exam plea The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Mumbai University's response on graduate and post graduate examinations scheduled to be held amid the novel coronavirus breakout. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar was informed by an advocate, Siddarth Ingle, that the state government had, on March 14, issued a notification directing all schools and colleges to be shut till March 31. The government had allowed for HSC and SSC exams to be held as per schedule.

Mar 16, 2020, 14:28 IST BMC 'highly' recommends work-from-home Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday issued a veiled warning to all companies to initiate 'work-from-home' wherever possible, IANS reported. "We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policiesa If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come," Pardeshi said. His comments came in the wake of a similar appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the private sector, urging them to implement 'work-from-home' policies in view of the COVID-19 concerns. Read more BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi

Mar 16, 2020, 14:00 IST One more tests positive in Yavatmal; state toll now 38 One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for coronavirus, MD Singh, Yavatmal District Collector said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 38.

Mar 16, 2020, 13:44 IST Authorities working in sync, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said various authorities are working in sync at all levels to ensure coronavirus does not spread. "No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy," Modi said. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Mar 16, 2020, 13:41 IST 'No religious, social, political gatherings of over 50 in Delhi' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March end, he said at a press conference. "No religious, social, cultural and political gathering comprising more than 50 people will be allowed till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too," he said. There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so. pic.twitter.com/vGLPB3EL6D — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Mar 16, 2020, 13:00 IST COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbs to 37 Four new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 37 on Monday. Of the four cases, three were reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, a state government official said. "The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 37," he said.

Mar 16, 2020, 12:49 IST Will issue more directions regarding precautions, says Delhi HC The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will issue more directions about precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The court observed this when an advocate mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that the photocopy shops and cash counters in the complex should accept also digital payments.

Mar 16, 2020, 12:12 IST Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have set up helplines and deployed volunteers to help community members, including a large number of Indian students, hit by the coronavirus crisis. Sewa International, a leading Indian-American non-profit organization, has released USD 10,000 to run its 24X7 helpline and coronavirus awareness campaign through a team of 20 physicians.

Mar 16, 2020, 11:45 IST One more positive COVID-19 case in Pimpri-Chinchwad One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, Maharashtra Health Department said on Monday. The 31-year-old man who tested positive has a travel history to Japan and Dubai, officials said.

Mar 16, 2020, 11:44 IST 33-year-old tests positive in Odisha, first case in state Odisha on Monday reported its first case of coronavirus. A 33-year-old man tested positive for the infection in Bhubaneswar, said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on Covid-19 for Odisha Government. The man returned from Italy to Delhi on March 6 and then reached Bhubaneswar by train.

Mar 16, 2020, 11:21 IST New York, Los Angeles shut movie theatres, bars, clubs New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered the closure of all movie theatres in their respective cities in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus. All nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses and concert venues will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery, reported Deadline. Tourists pass a Electronic board reading ‘amid coronavirus pandemic’ at Times Square on March 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

Mar 16, 2020, 10:54 IST Jurassic World, The Batman Call Off Shooting Schedule The production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming was on in London since February, but work on the movie, along with other Universal Pictures projects, including Flint Strong and the untitled Billy Eichner project, went on a hiatus over the weekend. Read more

Mar 16, 2020, 10:52 IST All Major Cine Associations Halt Productions From March 19 Two days after the Maharashtra government receded into a partial shutdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, film bodies in India — including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) — decided yesterday to stop the shoot of films and television shows from March 19. The shutdown will be exercised till March 31. Ashoke Pandit, president, IFTDA, says the move was necessary as there are rising health concerns across the country. Read more Kartik Aaryan during Lucknow schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Mar 16, 2020, 10:45 IST 4th batch of 53 Indians evacuated from Iran: Jaishankar A fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran on Monday, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit country to 389. This comes a day after over 230 Indians were brought back from Iran to New Delhi and quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer, the third batch to be evacuated from that country. Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran.

With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran.

Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 15, 2020 Rajasthan: 53 Indians, evacuated from Tehran and Shiraz cities of Iran, arrived at Jaisalmer airport today. They were later moved to the Army Wellness Centre in the city, following preliminary screening. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fnrr0nLfMn — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Mar 16, 2020, 10:43 IST Follow govt's instructions, says Hema Malini Seasoned actor Hema Malini on Monday urged everyone to follow the instructions issued by the government to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 71-year-old actor shared her concern over the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 100 cases having been tested positive in India. "COVID-19 has become a reality in India with more than 100 cases testing positive prevent the spread of the dreaded disease that has no vaccine & no cure as yet, we shd resolve to fully cooperate with the govt & strictly follow instructions in order to beat the disease," she tweeted. COVID-19 has become a reality in India with more than 100 cases testing https://t.co/40Gm2wcNMQ prevent the spread of ths dreaded disease tht has no vaccine&no cure as yet,we shd resolve to fully cooperate wth the govt &strictly follow instructions in order to beat the disease ð — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 16, 2020

Mar 16, 2020, 10:40 IST Three people from Rajasthan declared coronavirus free Three people from Rajasthan are now declared coronavirus free, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. "Three people from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 is 13," the Ministry tweeted. #CoronaVirusUpdates



Three from #Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of #COVID19 is 13.



More details at:https://t.co/L7xbm8ClCx@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @PTI_News @WHO — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 15, 2020

Mar 16, 2020, 10:39 IST Coronavirus cases in country rise to 110 The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 12.

Mar 16, 2020, 10:16 IST Nine with travel history to Dubai quarantined While there were rumours that 11 coronavirus suspects escaped from isolation in Panvel, the municpal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, confirmed that nobody had escaped. He said, "Nine people have been quarantined in Kharghar as they have a travel history to Dubai. Initially, these people were not ready to quarantine themselves, but now they have been taken to Kharghar. Do not believe rumours."

Mar 16, 2020, 09:42 IST Drones may soon fly around to disinfect city With personal, public and workplace hygiene being the mantra to keep COVID-19 at bay, health experts have mooted the idea of using drones and cannons to disinfect public places such as railway platforms, metro stations and markets in the city.

Mar 16, 2020, 09:34 IST Imagicaa, EsselWorld Shut Till March 31 As a part of precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several entertainment hubs and water parks across the city have decided to shut operations till the situation is brought under control. Speaking to mid-day, Sanchita Attawar, PR Manager of Imagicaaworld said, "Imagicaa is sensitised about the issue at hand. Therefore, as a safety precautionary measure, we have temporarily shut down all our park operations. This has also been communicated on our website." Read more

Mar 16, 2020, 09:33 IST BMC home-screens overseas travellers who landed in city The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the help of airport authorities to prepare a list of people who have arrived in the city in the past month from other countries. BMC is taking information from airport authorities. Pic/Anurag Ahire Also, at the local level, ward officials have been visiting each society and gathering information on people who have arrived from abroad. Help from marine and road authorities is also being taken to gather information on travellers. Read more

Mar 16, 2020, 09:29 IST 'No new cases in city, two more testing facilities' The city will soon have two more laboratories where samples for Coronavirus will be tested. mid-day had reported that a testing facility will be started at KEM Hospital by next week. Currently, testing of samples is only on at Kasturba Hospital. State health minister Rajesh Tope announced two more testing facilities in the city on Sunday. With these labs at Haffkine Institute in Parel and at JJ Hospital in Byculla soon, the number of testing facilities for Coronavirus in Mumbai will go up to four. Read full report