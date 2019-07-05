Union Budget 2019 Live Updates: Here's what to expect

Jul 05, 2019, 10:34 IST Budget 2019 copies arrive at Parliament Delhi: Copies of #Budget2019 have been brought to the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Lok Sabha at 11 AM today. pic.twitter.com/Rmj4UJPteC — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Jul 05, 2019, 10:25 IST Sensex reclaims 40,000 mark ahead of Budget 2019 Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex Friday reclaimed the 40,000 mark and the NSE Nifty inched closer to 12,000 level ahead of the Union Budget presentation. The 30-share index was trading 114.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, higher at 40,022.73 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty was quoting 31.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, up at 11,978.60.

Jul 05, 2019, 10:21 IST Nirmala Sitharaman arrives for the Budget 2019 #WATCH Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/vry6cs1caO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Jul 05, 2019, 10:18 IST For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

Jul 05, 2019, 09:57 IST The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the budget containing further stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment.

Jul 05, 2019, 09:45 IST India needs to sustain a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 8 per cent to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025, stated the Economic Survey on Thursday. Such growth can only be sustained by various cycle of investment, savings and exports, it said. Tabling the survey document in the Rajya Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister stated global crude oil prices are expected to decline in the current financial year 2019-20.

Jul 05, 2019, 09:28 IST It will be Sitharaman's first post-Budget meeting with the RBI's central board of directors. She took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister on May 31 after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the second term in general elections. Nirmala Sitharaman

Jul 05, 2019, 09:27 IST Also, there is expected to be a big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 -- well below China's 6.4 per cent. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as IIP and automobile sales numbers.

Jul 05, 2019, 08:48 IST Some believe she may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.