'It helped turn a page in Indian women's cricket': Mithali Raj on 5th anniversary of 2017 WWC final

Updated on: 24 July,2022 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mithali, who led India to the iconic final against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's Cricket Ground, said that they may not have won the ICC World Cup in 2017 but the event changed the landscape of women's cricket

'It helped turn a page in Indian women's cricket': Mithali Raj on 5th anniversary of 2017 WWC final

Picture courtesy/Mithali Raj's Twitter account


One of the finest players to ever play in women's cricket and former India captain Mithali Raj remembered the fifth anniversary of the historic 2017 Women's World Cup final on Saturday.

Mithali, who led India to the iconic final against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's Cricket Ground, said that they may not have won the ICC World Cup in 2017 but the event changed the landscape of women's cricket.


Mithali Raj took to Twitter and shared, "This day at Lord's in 2017 did not favour us but I believe it helped turn a page in Indian women's cricket. It changed the perspective toward women's cricket in India. The support our team received thereafter sparked a revolution with younger talents taking up the game."

India had concluded their World Cup campaign on the third spot in the points table with five victories in 7 matches in the round-robin stage of the tournament and faced Australia in the semi-finals. Harmanpreet Kaur's record-breaking 171*-run knock destroyed the tournament's favourite Australians as India qualified for the final.

India lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final against England by nine runs. The Mithali Raj-led side was in a brilliant position to lift its first-ever trophy but Anya Shrubsole's six-wicket haul snatched India's happiness.

