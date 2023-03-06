Breaking News
We were near-perfect at Indore: Australia coach McDonald

Updated on: 06 March,2023 10:02 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
“We had one hour of chaos there and that cost us that Test match when we’d played pretty good cricket. We came here and doubled down on what we’d set out to achieve at the start of the tour,” McDonald said

Andrew McDonald


Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that visiting teams need to be “near perfect” to challenge India in their own backyard, something they sought in Indore by “doubling down” on what they had set out to achieve initially.


Australia fought back strongly to claim the third match on an Indore pitch that offered vicious turn and variable bounce.  “You have almost got to be near perfect against India in India. I think this game [Indore Test] besides that 6 for 11 [collapse in first innings] was near perfect,” McDonald told ESPNCricinfo.



Also read: We failed the examination of India: Australia coach Andrew McDonald


McDonald admitted luck also favoured them on a couple of occasions. “We had a little bit of luck. Marnus [Labuschagne] getting bowled off a no-ball, how critical was that at that point in time, [and] that allowed a partnership to flourish. We took our opportunities as well.” 

“We had one hour of chaos there and that cost us that Test match when we’d played pretty good cricket. We came here and doubled down on what we’d set out to achieve at the start of the tour,” McDonald said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

