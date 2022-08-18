138 bilateral games for Team India in next cycle

Most sought-after team commercially, the Men In Blue will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing

Representative Image

The Indian men’s team will be playing a whopping 138 bilateral international matches during the next five-year Future Tours & Programme (FTP) Cycle between May 2023 to April 2027, the ICC said on Wednesday.

Most sought-after team commercially, the Men In Blue will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal