Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 138 bilateral games for Team India in next cycle

138 bilateral games for Team India in next cycle

Updated on: 18 August,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Most sought-after team commercially, the Men In Blue will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing

138 bilateral games for Team India in next cycle

Representative Image


The Indian men’s team will be playing a whopping 138 bilateral international matches during the next five-year Future Tours & Programme (FTP) Cycle between May 2023 to April 2027, the ICC said on Wednesday.


Most sought-after team commercially, the Men In Blue will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
team india sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK