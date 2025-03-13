Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 1971 hero Abid Ali no more

1971 hero Abid Ali no more

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

All-rounder who was in the middle for India’s historic Test wins at Port of Spain and the Oval passes away in the US

Syed Abid Ali

Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali passed away in California on Wednesday, at the age of 83. The right-arm medium pacer claimed 47 wickets in 29 Tests from 1967 to 1974. He was a useful bat, too, staying unbeaten in the historic Trinidad and The Oval victory Tests on the 1970-71 tour of the West Indies and 1971 series in England, respectively. He was a friend of this newspaper.


