Another star from the same team—Madan Lal shared a picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Relive India's 1983 World Cup epic triumph through these rare photos

Listen to this article 1983 WC-winning team celebrate 40th anniversary ‘35,000 feet in the air’ x 00:00

The Indian cricket icons, who were part of the historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, reunited to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their remarkable accomplishment and celebrate it ‘35,000 feet up in the air’.

The Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team scripted history by lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy after beating star-studded West Indies side by 43 runs at Lord’s on June 25, 1983, leaving an ever-lasting impact on the game in the country. On Sunday, Kirti Azad, an Indian politician and member of the 1983 winning side, took to Twitter to share a video from the flight (to Ahmedabad) in which the stars of the historic team were present. “The World Cup champion 1983 team traveling together to celebrate our 40th-anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” wrote Azad on Twitter along with the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: How India conquered the cricket world in 1983

Another star from the same team—Madan Lal shared a picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. “Reunited with team ’83 40 years and creating memories thank you for all the love,” he wrote in the caption.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever