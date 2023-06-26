1983 WC-winning team celebrate 40th anniversary ‘35,000 feet in the air’

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Another star from the same team—Madan Lal shared a picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Relive India's 1983 World Cup epic triumph through these rare photos

The Indian cricket icons, who were part of the historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, reunited to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their remarkable accomplishment and celebrate it ‘35,000 feet up in the air’.


The Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team scripted history by lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy after beating star-studded West Indies side by 43 runs at Lord’s on June 25, 1983, leaving an ever-lasting impact on the game in the country. On Sunday, Kirti Azad, an Indian politician and member of the 1983 winning side, took to Twitter to share a video from the flight (to Ahmedabad) in which the stars of the historic team were present. “The World Cup champion 1983 team traveling together to celebrate our 40th-anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” wrote Azad on Twitter along with the video. 


Also Read: How India conquered the cricket world in 1983


Another star from the same team—Madan Lal shared a picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. “Reunited with team ’83 40 years and creating memories thank you for all the love,” he wrote in the caption.

