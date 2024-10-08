1st Test: Jeetan Patel impressed with England’s efforts to get late scalps against Pakistan

He also revealed England expected the new ball to do a lot more in the first session, which didn’t happen. But Patel thought the late scalps would help England start strong in day two’s play

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said he was impressed with the side’s efforts in a day full of toil and be rewarded with late scalps on Day One of the first Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Monday. Pakistan were in total control of the proceedings, as Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood notched up centuries while sharing a 253-run stand. But England fought back from being 261/1 at the start of the final session to end Day One at 328/4.

"I couldn't commend them anymore. I think the toil they put in today was high-end: the way they tried different things to take wickets, the different fields they had, the way they fielded. To take those three wickets tonight was a testament to the work they'd done in the first two sessions. We're pretty happy with how it's ended up, with them four down."

"The guys were fizzing all day. Back in the day, it would have got a lot of people down. But we talk about the positive moments. The guys went out in that third session knowing what they had to do, but also with enough energy to be able to effect it. I'm just really proud of (them) going through that."

“They were dripping (with sweat) when they came in but they still went back out. I’m just really proud of them going through that with that energy. Obviously, we would have liked them six down, 10 down, all out, but you’re in the sub-continent and you’re playing different conditions. It was pretty hot out there and pretty docile at times,” said Patel to reporters at the end of the day’s play.

He also revealed England expected the new ball to do a lot more in the first session, which didn’t happen. But Patel thought the late scalps would help England start strong in day two’s play.

“We probably expected (the ball) to do a little bit more this morning. It didn't, but that's okay. We'll figure it out, and find out if it does the same tomorrow or not. But it was a pretty strong day for the lads."

"We always talk about putting two (wickets) on it: how does the game change? Now you've got a nightwatchman in, so maybe we could put three on it… 350 for 7? We'll just see what happens when we bat because we don't really know."

