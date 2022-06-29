2nd T20I: India make three changes v Ireland

At the time of going to press, India were 97-1 in 10 overs

India's Harshal Patel (L) celebrates with teammates after winning the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India at Malahide cricket club, in Dublin. Pic/AFP

India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the second and final T20I here on Tuesday.

At the time of going to press, India were 97-1 in 10 overs.

India made three changes from their last match with Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out due to a niggle and Sanju Samson replacing him, while Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvdra Chahal respectively.

Ireland, meanwhile, are unchanged.

