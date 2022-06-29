Breaking News
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 2nd T20I India make three changes v Ireland

2nd T20I: India make three changes v Ireland

Updated on: 29 June,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Malahide
Agencies |

Top

At the time of going to press, India were 97-1 in 10 overs

2nd T20I: India make three changes v Ireland

India's Harshal Patel (L) celebrates with teammates after winning the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India at Malahide cricket club, in Dublin. Pic/AFP


India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the second and final T20I here on Tuesday.

At the time of going to press, India were 97-1 in 10 overs.




India made three changes from their last match with Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out due to a niggle and Sanju Samson replacing him, while Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvdra Chahal respectively. 


Ireland, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad: IPL performance has increased expectations

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

team india ireland t20 international t20 sanju samson Yuzvendra Chahal sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK