75 glorious years!

Ex-India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni and sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare during the launch of author Chandresh Narayanan’s book, 75 years of Indian Sports, at Marol, Mumbai, on Saturday

Ex-India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni (centre) and sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare during the launch of author Chandresh Narayanan’s (left) book, 75 years of Indian Sports, at Marol, Mumbai, on Saturday

Ex-India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni and sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare during the launch of author Chandresh Narayanan’s book, 75 years of Indian Sports, at Marol, Mumbai, on Saturday

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal