'A golden generation has arrived': Internet lauds Team India for winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/AFP; (right) Mithali Raj. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Internet lauds Team India for winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Narendra Modi@narendramodi:

Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.

Sachin Tendulkar@sachin_rt:

From the first game to the final, our team played like true champions. Winning is special, but defending a title takes something extraordinary. Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia for lifting the U19 T20 World Cup once again! This team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future. Very happy for the girls & for women’s cricket!

Mithali Raj@M_Raj03:

Unstoppable. Unmatched. Unbeaten. India didn’t just win the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, they dominated it! A flawless campaign capped with a one-sided final win over South Africa. Congratulations to each and every one in the squad and support staff for this phenomenal achievement. We are extremely proud of you! A golden generation has arrived!

Harbhajan Singh@harbhajan_singh:

Team India U-19 World Champions. Congratulations to each and every Member of the team and @BCCI

