Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > A golden generation has arrived Internet lauds Team India for winning U 19 Womens T20 World Cup

'A golden generation has arrived': Internet lauds Team India for winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

This team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future. Very happy for the girls & for women’s cricket

'A golden generation has arrived': Internet lauds Team India for winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/AFP; (right) Mithali Raj. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
'A golden generation has arrived': Internet lauds Team India for winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup
x
00:00

Narendra Modi@narendramodi: 
Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.





Sachin Tendulkar@sachin_rt: 
From the first game to the final, our team played like true champions. Winning is special, but defending a title takes something extraordinary. Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia for lifting the U19 T20 World Cup once again! This team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future. Very happy for the girls & for women’s cricket!

Mithali Raj@M_Raj03:
Unstoppable. Unmatched. Unbeaten. India didn’t just win the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, they dominated it! A flawless campaign capped with a one-sided final win over South Africa. Congratulations to each and every one in the squad and support staff for this phenomenal achievement. We are extremely proud of you! A golden generation has arrived! 

Harbhajan Singh@harbhajan_singh:
Team India U-19 World Champions. Congratulations to each and every Member of the team and @BCCI

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi sachin tendulkar mithali raj harbhajan singh u-19 world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK