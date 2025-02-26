"A India B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan": Sunil Gavaskar

India, the 2023 ODI World Cup finalists, defeated defending champions Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, continuing their dominance over Pakistan.

Sunil Gavaskar

Pakistan’s cricket team continued to invite scathing criticism a day after being knocked out of the Champions Trophy with the great Sunil Gavaskar saying on Tuesday that Pakistan would struggle to beat even a second-string Indian team.

India, the 2023 ODI World Cup finalists, defeated defending champions Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, continuing their dominance over Pakistan.

“I think a B team [from India] certainly [can give Pakistan a run for their money]. A B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form,” Gavaskar said on ‘Sports Today.’

Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after New Zealand beat Bangladesh in another Group A match. Pakistan are still winless in the event.

