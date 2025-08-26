One fan, skeptical of the authenticity of the session, playfully asked Tendulkar to share a voice note to confirm it was really him answering the questions. The fan’s question read: 'Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? Please share a voice note for verification'. (Is it really Sachin Tendulkar?)

Tendulkar, in his AMA session, fielded a variety of questions from fans ranging from his cricketing experiences to light-hearted queries (Pic: X/AFP)

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Monday engaged with fans in an interactive session on Reddit, taking part in the platform’s popular ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) format. The former India captain, revered globally as one of the greatest to have ever played the game, fielded a variety of questions from fans ranging from his cricketing experiences to light-hearted queries.

Join my Reddit AMA on r/IndiaCricket this 25th August at 5 PM IST 🏏 Your chance to ask me anything – cricket, life, and everything else! See you soon! @Reddit #AskSachin #RedditAMA #Partnership pic.twitter.com/ZtkJoebMKT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 20, 2025

One fan, skeptical of the authenticity of the session, playfully asked Tendulkar to share a voice note to confirm it was really him answering the questions. The fan’s question read: 'Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? Please share a voice note for verification'. (Is it really Sachin Tendulkar?)

Tendulkar responded in classic style. Rather than sending a voice message, he posted a photograph of himself standing in front of a screen displaying the Reddit question.

However, the cricket icon didn’t stop there. Injecting a dose of humour, Tendulkar cheekily replied: “Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya?” (Should I send my Aadhar card too?) The remark referenced India’s national identification system, Aadhaar, a unique 12-digit number issued to residents.

Beyond the light-hearted exchange, Tendulkar also took a nostalgic turn during the session, reflecting on one of England’s finest modern-day cricketers, Joe Root. The 2011 World Cup winner shared his admiration for Root and recalled the moment he first realised that the Englishman was destined for greatness.

Tendulkar vividly remembered Root’s Test debut against India in Nagpur on December 13, 2012. England found themselves in a precarious position at 119 for 4. But the young Yorkshireman, on debut and in unfamiliar sub-continental conditions, showcased remarkable composure and maturity. Root’s technique stood out, particularly his deft footwork against India’s spinners. He soaked up pressure, batted with grit, and compiled a vital 73 off 229 deliveries to help England post a competitive 330 in the first innings.

Tendulkar, who was nearing the end of his illustrious career at the time, admitted he was struck by Root’s temperament and technical proficiency. That knock, according to him, was an early indication that Root was not only a dependable batter but also a future leader, which later came true as Root went on to become one of England’s most successful Test captain.