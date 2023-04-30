Earlier, after the departure of Abhishek, it was Klaasen all the way and, like Abhishek, he got to his half-century off 25 deliveries. His unbeaten 53, his first fifty in IPL, off 27 deliveries in the latter part of the innings saw the team achieve the highest total at Kotla this season

Abhishek Sharma watches the ball against DC on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Abhishek-Klaasen heroics propel Sunrisers to 197-6 against Delhi x 00:00

Mitch Marsh took off much of the pace on a sluggish Kotla pitch to grab three early wickets that helped Delhi Capitals keep Sunrisers Hyderabad’s scoring rate in check in the initial phase.

But fine half-centuries, first by left-hander Abhishek Sharma and then by Heinrich Klaasen ensured the visitors posted a formidable 197 for six.

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma held Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings together when wickets were falling at the other end. Had any of the other top five batsmen stayed with Abhishek, the visitors could have posted an even more formidable score. It was Marsh who picked up wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Harry Brooks in quick succession to put the brakes on their scoring rate. But Abhishek kept up the tempo from the other end and got to his half-century in only 25 balls. Playing some lovely strokes even as the other batsmen struggled to time their strokes on a slow pitch, he went on to score 67 off 36 balls.

At the time of going to press, DC were 105-1 in 10 overs.

Earlier, after the departure of Abhishek, it was Klaasen all the way and, like Abhishek, he got to his half-century off 25 deliveries. His unbeaten 53, his first fifty in IPL, off 27 deliveries in the latter part of the innings saw the team achieve the highest total at Kotla this season.

Marsh went on to claim Umar Malik and finished with figures of four for 27. But his main job is with the bat as he has not fired so far. The faster he gets back his form the better it will be for the Delhi team which is languishing at the bottom of the points table.