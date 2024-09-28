So far, Adam Zampa featured in 102 ODIs in which he claimed 175 wickets with an average of 27.99. His best bowling figures in the format are five wickets for 35 runs. He also has 11 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul

Adam Zampa (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Adam Zampa overtakes Bracken to become 8th highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Australia x 00:00

Star spinner Adam Zampa overtook former pacer Nathan Bracken to secure the eighth place on the list of highest wicket-takers for Australia in ODIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Zampa climbed the eighth spot during the fourth ODI match against England. He snapped two wickets by conceding 66 runs with an economy rate of 8.25. He accounted for the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

So far, Adam Zampa featured in 102 ODIs in which he claimed 175 wickets with an average of 27.99. His best bowling figures in the format are five wickets for 35 runs. He also has 11 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Bracken, a prominent Aussie pacer from 2001-09, once ranked number one in the 50-over format, took 174 wickets in 116 ODIs at an average of 24.36, with best figures of 5/47. He took five 4-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Also Read: "Liam Livingstone played a gem of an innings": Marsh

Pace legends Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee (380 wickets each) are joint-highest wicket-takers in ODIs for Aussies.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field first.

England started off with a fine 48-run opening stand between Phil Salt (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ben Duckett. After a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook recorded a 79-run partnership with Duckett (63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six) and a 75-run partnership with Jamie Smith (39 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes). Brook missed out on a well-deserved second-successive ODI ton, scoring 87 in 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) provided some brilliant finishing touches, smashing Mitchell Starc for 28 runs as England scored 312/5 in their 39 overs.

Adam Zampa (2/66) was the pick of the bowlers. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Josh Hazlewood got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia, who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

(With ANI Inputs)