> Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Afghanistan register historic win over Pakistan

Afghanistan register historic win over Pakistan

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Sharjah
Agencies

Needing 30 off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs

Afghanistan register historic win over Pakistan

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. 


Needing 30 off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs. 



Also read: Shadab admits young side were nervous after Pak lose to Afg for 1st time in 11 years


Zadran then hit the winning boundary off Zaman Khan’s last over to chase down the 131-run target with one ball to spare. “It’s a great honour and pleasure to lead this wonderful team,” said Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan.

