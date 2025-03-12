Afridi: Pak cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions

“On what basis has he [Shadab] been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again

Shahid Afridi. Pic/AFP

Former captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the return of Shadab Khan to the national T20 squad, saying Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.

“On what basis has he [Shadab] been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again. “We talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions,” Shahid said.

