Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Afridi Pak cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions

Afridi: Pak cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

“On what basis has he [Shadab] been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again

Afridi: Pak cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions

Shahid Afridi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Afridi: Pak cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions
x
00:00

Former captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the return of Shadab Khan to the national T20 squad, saying Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions. 


Also Read: Will DC appoint Axar Patel as its captain for IPL 2025 after CT heroics?


“On what basis has he [Shadab] been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again. “We talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions,” Shahid said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahid afridi t20 world cup t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK