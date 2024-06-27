As per the deal, he will be featuring in the team’s final five games of the ongoing County Championship, besides playing in the One Day Cup, where the Foxes are the defending champions

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire

Former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane has signed with English County side Leicestershire for the second half of the ongoing season, the club announced on Thursday.

As per the deal, he will be featuring in the team’s final five games of the ongoing County Championship, besides playing in the One Day Cup, where the Foxes are the defending champions.

