Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire

Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Leicester
Agencies |

Top

As per the deal, he will be featuring in the team’s final five games of the ongoing County Championship, besides playing in the One Day Cup, where the Foxes are the defending champions

Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire
x
00:00

Former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane has signed with English County side Leicestershire for the second half of the ongoing season, the club announced on Thursday.


As per the deal, he will be featuring in the team’s final five games of the ongoing County Championship, besides playing in the One Day Cup, where the Foxes are the defending champions.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK