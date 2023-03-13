Alex Carey doffs hat to Virat Kohli

Kohli scored 186 in India’s 571 as the fourth Test entered the fifth day and Australia need to bat out two sessions well to eke out a draw. “No surprise, he [Kohli] got in a decent batting track and went big and showed how to do it really. He’s a class player and he didn’t give us a chance really,” Carey said at the end of the fourth day’s play

Virat Kohli is not someone who would miss a chance to score a ‘daddy hundred’ on a decent batting track and, on Sunday, he showed how to do it, said Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

Kohli scored 186 in India’s 571 as the fourth Test entered the fifth day and Australia need to bat out two sessions well to eke out a draw. “No surprise, he [Kohli] got in a decent batting track and went big and showed how to do it really. He’s a class player and he didn’t give us a chance really,” Carey said at the end of the fourth day’s play.

“We knew it was going to be tough bowling to Virat. We were able to contain him as much as we could and try to take wickets around him. Anytime you come to India and Virat’s next in or batting, you know it’s going to be noisy and he played really well today. But I thought we hung in really well,” Carey added.

