Allan Border hails ‘remarkable’ Jasprit

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:08 AM IST  |  Brisbane
Agencies |

On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah become only the second Indian bowler, after Kapil Dev, to claim 50 Test wickets in Australia

Former Australia Test captain Allan Border has rated Jasprit Bumrah as highly as West Indies great Malcolm Marshall. 


Also Read: Rain plays spoilsport as India end day 3 at 51/4 in reply to Australia's 445


On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah become only the second Indian bowler, after Kapil Dev, to claim 50 Test wickets in Australia. “I can’t properly compare him to Marshall because I never faced Bumrah, but just watching him there is not much [between them]. Bumrah is remarkable. He rarely bowls a spell without taking a wicket,” Border told the News Corp.


