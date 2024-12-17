Allan Border hails ‘remarkable’ Jasprit

On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah become only the second Indian bowler, after Kapil Dev, to claim 50 Test wickets in Australia

Former Australia Test captain Allan Border has rated Jasprit Bumrah as highly as West Indies great Malcolm Marshall.

On Monday, Jasprit Bumrah become only the second Indian bowler, after Kapil Dev, to claim 50 Test wickets in Australia. “I can’t properly compare him to Marshall because I never faced Bumrah, but just watching him there is not much [between them]. Bumrah is remarkable. He rarely bowls a spell without taking a wicket,” Border told the News Corp.

