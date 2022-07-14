Ambati Rayudu returns to Baroda; Arun Lal steps down as Bengal coach

Rayudu’s decision to join Baroda comes after he was given a no-objection certificate from the Andhra Cricket Association

Ambati Rayudu. Pic/ANI

Veteran Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has been signed up by Baroda as a professional player for the upcoming domestic season.

Rayudu’s decision to join Baroda comes after he was given a no-objection certificate from the Andhra Cricket Association.

The batsman is available to play all formats, though in recent years, he has mostly made himself available for white-ball cricket and last played a first-class game in November 2017.



Meanwhile, Arun Lal has stepped down as head coach of the Bengal senior men’s team after three seasons in charge. He cited the “taxing” nature of the job as the primary reason for his exit.

