Anil Kumble calls Virat Kohli's run-out as "suicidal"

Updated on: 01 November,2024 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In 2024, featuring in six Test matches, Virat Kohli has scored 249 runs with just one half-century and the highest score of 70 runs. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 560 runs in nine Tests, with a century and three fifties in 15 innings, with best score of 121

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble opened up Virat Kohli's dismissal by calling it suicidal.


Team India will resume the play on day two with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 31 and one run, respectively. The hosts are still trailing by 149 runs.


"You can't have this repeatedly happening in every game, so it's more than a concern at the moment. You had an opportunity to get inside with just one wicket down of Rohit Sharma. And then yes, Jaiswal gets out and the night watchman comes in and gets out first ball, then this (Kohli run-out)," said Anil Kumble while talking on Jio Cinema after end of play on Day 1.


"Nobody expected the run-out. This was certainly not something that you expect of Virat Kohli getting run out in the last over or last few minutes of a day's play. And it was something that he just hit the shot and then went straight for a run, which is suicidal," the former cricketer added.

In 2024, featuring in six Test matches, Virat Kohli has scored 249 runs with just one half-century and the highest score of 70 runs.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 560 runs in nine Tests, with a century and three fifties in 15 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade that began four years back has been tough for Virat Kohli in Test cricket. He made 1,837 runs in 34 Tests, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 59 innings and the best score of 186.

Recapping India's innings on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, in the last couple of overs, just when India appeared to be in control, fortune favoured the visitors, who seized the opportunity swiftly.

As India looked set for a strong finish, they lost three wickets in the final two overs of the day, dramatically shifting the game's momentum.

Ajaz Patel delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) on consecutive balls.

India's troubles deepened in the last over when Virat Kohli (4) was run out following a quick throw from Matt Henry, unable to cross the crease in time. With India reduced to 86/4 and still trailing by 149 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)

