Anushka Sharma all heart as husband Virat Kohli hits fifty against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Taking to Instagram, Anushka re-shared a post that captured a moment when Virat scored fifty during the match. She added a heart emoji while posting it on social media

Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Anushka Sharma is a happy and proud wife as husband Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 59 against Hong Kong on Wednesday in the Asia Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, Anushka re-shared a post that captured a moment when Virat scored fifty during the match. She added a heart emoji while posting it on social media.

Not only Virat but Suryakumar Yadav also hit the half-century. Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 to steer India to 192-2 after being put in to bat first in the Twenty20 tournament in Dubai. Hong Kong were limited to 152-5 in reply. Apart from Anushka, fans and members from the Indian cricket fraternity also heaped praises on Virat over his amazing knock.



Also Read: Kohli’s video of gifting autographed jersey to Pak’s Haris Rauf goes viral

"Virat Kohli looking goooooooddddd. #INDvsHK," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

This was Virat's 31st fifty-plus score in the T20 format. Virat also showcased his bowling skills at the match. He came out to bowl the 17th over of the Hong Kong innings. He conceded 6 runs in that over but was unable to pick up any wickets. It was for the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal match against West Indies in Mumbai, Virat bowled in a T20 international match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal