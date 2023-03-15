As political tensions prevail in Lahore, PSL playoffs to be played as scheduled

Due to high tension in Lahore the practice session of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams were cancelled on Tuesday. But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally confimred that the first playoff between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the (PSL) will take place as scheduled

Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain (C) celebrates the dismissal of Karachi Kings' Haider Ali (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pic/AFP

As political tensions in Pakistan's provincial capital Lahore brewed since Tuesday, the practice sessions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams were cancelled.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally confirmed that the first playoff between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the (PSL) will take place as scheduled on Wednesday.

Tensions in the city have prevailed for the past two days after the Pakistan police clashed with the people outside former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore's suburban Zaman park.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United were set to start their practice session at LCCA ground on the other side Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans were scheduled to practice at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB officials were closely monitoring the situation of players safety and making all the arrangements to ensure that the matches were conducted smoothly. Despite the tense situation, all arrangements for the match have been completed by the PCB, Pakistan media reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman, Najam Sethi, on Tuesday appealed to CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to provide security to their teams and fans.

"Mohsin Naqvi, PSL 8 multi-million dollar final on 19 March will be played before 25k people at Gaddafi Stadium & 100m across the globe. This is Pakistan’s finest showcase. Punjab government must ensure failsafe security & smooth traffic flow to facilitate people's access to the stadium," Sethi tweeted.