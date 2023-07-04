The fitness of a pair of key players will be monitored in the lead-up to the third Ashes Test, with top-order batter Ollie Pope set to undergo scans on his troublesome shoulder and experienced spinner Moeen Ali still in some doubt with his finger problem

Rehan Ahmed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ashes 2023: England leave out Matty Potts, Rehan Ahmed for third Test at Leeds x 00:00

England have resisted making sweeping changes by sticking with many of their regulars as they named a 15-man squad for the third Ashes Test in Headingley, Leeds, starting from July 6, with Rehan Ahmed and Matty Potts dropping out.

The fitness of a pair of key players will be monitored in the lead-up to the third Ashes Test, with top-order batter Ollie Pope set to undergo scans on his troublesome shoulder and experienced spinner Moeen Ali still in some doubt with his finger problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed was added to England’s squad for the Lord’s Test as cover for Moeen, but the teenager drops out of the reckoning for the Headingley Test in what appears a good sign for Moeen’s fitness. The dropping of Potts suggests Mark Wood or Chris Woakes will come into the XI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever