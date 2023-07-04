Breaking News
Ashes 2023: England leave out Matty Potts, Rehan Ahmed for third Test at Leeds

04 July,2023
The fitness of a pair of key players will be monitored in the lead-up to the third Ashes Test, with top-order batter Ollie Pope set to undergo scans on his troublesome shoulder and experienced spinner Moeen Ali still in some doubt with his finger problem

Rehan Ahmed. Pic/AFP

England have resisted making sweeping changes by sticking with many of their regulars as they named a 15-man squad for the third Ashes Test in Headingley, Leeds, starting from July 6, with Rehan Ahmed and Matty Potts dropping out.


The fitness of a pair of key players will be monitored in the lead-up to the third Ashes Test, with top-order batter Ollie Pope set to undergo scans on his troublesome shoulder and experienced spinner Moeen Ali still in some doubt with his finger problem. 


Ahmed was added to England’s squad for the Lord’s Test as cover for Moeen, but the teenager drops out of the reckoning for the Headingley Test in what appears a good sign for Moeen’s fitness. The dropping of Potts suggests Mark Wood or Chris Woakes will come into the XI.


