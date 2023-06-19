Ashes 2023: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar-Kohli to attain elite Test record

Joe Root, who made an unbeaten 118 in England's first innings 393-8 declared, was stumped by Alex Carey, helping England forge a lead of 136 runs

Joe Root (Pic: AFP)

Thriving under the new era of 'Bazball' attacking cricket, former england captain Joe Root came out all guns blazing after he scripted a new record en route his 55-ball-46 in the second innings.

Root, who made an unbeaten 118 in England's first innings 393-8 declared, was stumped by Alex Carey, helping England forge a lead of 136 runs, as the scoreboard displayed 129-4 in the second innings. He has now amassed over 11,000 runs from 131 Test matches and surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored by a batsman before being stumped out for the first time in Tests. With 11168 runs being accumulated before getting stumped out, Root stands second on the list and is only behind West Indies' former Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Here's a look at most runs scored by batsmen in Test matches before getting stumped out.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 11414 runs

Joe Root - 11168 runs

Graeme Smith - 8800 runs

Virat Kohli - 8195 runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 7419 runs

The hosts resumed on 28-2 after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had been dismissed in the best bowling conditions of the match during a rain-interrupted third day. Both Ollie Pope and Root had yet to get off the mark, but the sunny skies at Edgbaston suggested there would be less movement for Australia's pacemen on a pitch labelled 'soulless' by England seamer Stuart Broad. Root signalled his intentions, and underlined England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, from the very first delivery, when he failed to make contact with an audacious reverse scoop off Australia captain Pat Cummins, the ball just missing his off stump. He scored his first run in more conventional fashion when he clipped Cummins off his pads for a single.

Root then demonstrated the range of his strokeplay in two balls from Scott Boland in the next over. A classical legside clip for four was followed by a spectacular reverse ramp for six that soared over the head of wicketkeeper Carey, standing up to the stumps, and the slip cordon. Root also drove Boland through extra cover for a textbook boundary as England looked to put the pressure on the often miserly seamer.

Root's aggression scattered throughout the field, with an initial cordon of three slips and a gully reduced to one slip and a deep backward point. But Cummins hit back for Australia when he bowled Pope with a near-unplayable thunderbolt yorker that left England 77-3. Off-spinner Lyon came on only for new batsman Harry Brook to cut his first ball for four before Root's Yorkshire team-mate swept his third for another boundary. But Lyon made the crucial breakthrough when Root came down the pitch and missed the ball, departing for 46 off 55 balls.