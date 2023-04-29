Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ashish Nehra birthday How well do you know Nehraji

Ashish Nehra birthday: How well do you know Nehraji?

Updated on: 29 April,2023 12:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former Indian cricketer and star pacer Ashish Nehra celebrates his birthday today

Ashish Nehra birthday: How well do you know Nehraji?

Ashish Nehra (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ashish Nehra birthday: How well do you know Nehraji?
x
00:00

Former Indian cricketer and star pacer Ashish Nehra celebrates his birthday today. The fast bowler from Delhi has been one of the most vital cogs in the Indian cricket team during his playing days. On Ashish Nehra's birthday, we give his cricket fans a fun and challenging quiz to attempt. How well do you know Ashish Nehra? Time to take a shot at the quiz below and find out.


1 - Against which team did Ashish Nehra make his Test debut?
Pakistan
Australia
Sri Lanka



2 - Ashish Nehra's last Test was played against this team
Pakistan
New Zealand
England


3 - Ashish Nehra holds the record for the only Indian to take six wickets in ODIs. How many times has he done so?
Thrice
Twice
Once

4 - Ashish Nehra's epic 6/23 bowling figures came against which team?
Australia
New Zealand
England

5 - How many World Cups has Ashish Nehra appeared in for India?
One
Two
Three

Also Read: When Pandya hailed 'beloved' Nehraji for getting the best out of him on field

6 - In which year did Ashish Nehra play his last Test match?
2004
2005
2006

7 - How many IPL teams have Ashish Nehra played for?
Three
Four
Five

8 - How many wickets has Ashish Nehra taken in Tests?
44
54
74

Answers

1- Sri Lanka
2 - Pakistan
3 - Twice
4 - England
5 - Two
6 - 2004
7 - Five
8 - 44

ashish nehra cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK