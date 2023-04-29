Ashish Nehra birthday: How well do you know Nehraji?

Former Indian cricketer and star pacer Ashish Nehra celebrates his birthday today

Former Indian cricketer and star pacer Ashish Nehra celebrates his birthday today. The fast bowler from Delhi has been one of the most vital cogs in the Indian cricket team during his playing days. On Ashish Nehra's birthday, we give his cricket fans a fun and challenging quiz to attempt. How well do you know Ashish Nehra? Time to take a shot at the quiz below and find out.

1 - Against which team did Ashish Nehra make his Test debut?

Pakistan

Australia

Sri Lanka

2 - Ashish Nehra's last Test was played against this team

Pakistan

New Zealand

England

3 - Ashish Nehra holds the record for the only Indian to take six wickets in ODIs. How many times has he done so?

Thrice

Twice

Once

4 - Ashish Nehra's epic 6/23 bowling figures came against which team?

Australia

New Zealand

England

5 - How many World Cups has Ashish Nehra appeared in for India?

One

Two

Three

6 - In which year did Ashish Nehra play his last Test match?

2004

2005

2006

7 - How many IPL teams have Ashish Nehra played for?

Three

Four

Five

8 - How many wickets has Ashish Nehra taken in Tests?

44

54

74

Answers

1- Sri Lanka

2 - Pakistan

3 - Twice

4 - England

5 - Two

6 - 2004

7 - Five

8 - 44