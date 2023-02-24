Breaking News
Ashton Agar: There’s no bitterness around

Updated on: 24 February,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Agar has flown home to Perth to represent Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup. He has been overlooked for the first two Tests in India with Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who was not even in the initial squad, preferred

Ashton Agar


Left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar revealed that he was told to keep his “chin up and walk tall” by national selectors after being sent back to Australia from the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, adding that he has “no bitterness” towards the team management. 


Agar has flown home to Perth to represent Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup. He has been overlooked for the first two Tests in India with Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who was not even in the initial squad, preferred. “It’s not an ideal situation, but you just try and make the best of it,” Agar was quoted as saying by news.com.au. 



“I’m 29 and have been through man ups and downs. I’m in a fortunate position so it’s nothing that stresses me out too much. There was really clear messaging, they communicated with me and it’s a clear path forward with that—it’s chin up, walk tall and try to improve. 


“There’s no bitterness around this stuff anymore; that’s an old school mentality. I just try and give as much as I can and help where I can,” added Agar. 

