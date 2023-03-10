Ashton Agar would have had an impact for sure, insists Justin Langer

With reports of Agar struggling to get his rhythm in the nets, he was sent back home to turn out for Western Australia in domestic competitions

Former Australia coach Justin Langer believes left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar could have made an impact with the ball in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India. Agar made a comeback to Test cricket through Australia’s third Test against South Africa in Sydney and went wicketless in the drawn match. But when he landed in India for the Test tour, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann were given places in the playing XI to team up with Nathan Lyon. With reports of Agar struggling to get his rhythm in the nets, he was sent back home to turn out for Western Australia in domestic competitions. Agar is scheduled to be back in India for the three ODIs.

“It was really strange because Ash Agar played the last Test in Sydney. That was on a pretty flat wicket to be fair, and he copped a bit of criticism. But he went to India and on those wickets, I wrote an article in the West Australian where I said his type of bowling—he trained and missed the Big Bash final, he trained in Sydney, Daniel Vettori the bowling coach—on those wickets, surely, surely he would have had an impact.

“He would be really disappointed, I’ve spoken to him a number of times, but he’s another class act. He made a comment in that interview about, ‘Oh, it’s old school not to be bitter’, I rang him about it and said, ‘What do you mean mate?’, he said, ‘I’m not going to be criticising people, I’m just going to get on and do my job’, he’s a class act,” Langer said on SEN WA Breakfast show. Langer also said he was unsure of who between India and Australia have been the better team so far, citing the nature of pitches in the series.

