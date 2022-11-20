Ashwin defends coach Dravid’s absence from NZ tour

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is in charge of the Indian team in New Zealand in Dravid’s absence

India off-spinner R Ashwin

Veteran India off-spinner R Ashwin has defended India head coach Rahul Dravid’s absence from the New Zealand tour, saying the support staff “needed a break” after putting in extensive work in preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Days after Dravid’s predecessor Ravi Shastri had questioned why an India coach would need a break when they get “two-three months” off during the IPL, Ashwin said that the coaching staff was physically and mentally burned out. Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is in charge of the Indian team in New Zealand in Dravid’s absence.

“I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup—right from planning. Since I saw this from close quarters, I’m saying this.

“They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout, and everyone needed a break.

“As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That’s why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour.”

Dravid, one of India’s greatest batters, was given a rest after the T20 World Cup as Laxman became India’s stand-in coach for the tour of New Zealand, with Hardik Pandya taking over as captain for the T20I series. This had not gone down well with Ravi Shastri.

