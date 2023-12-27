Ashwin in for injured Jadeja

The BCCI said Jadeja complained of upper back pain on Tuesday morning and India’s team management decided not to risk the player for the Boxing Day Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/PTI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out for the first Test against South Africa due to back spasms in Centurion on Tuesday.

The BCCI said Jadeja complained of upper back pain on Tuesday morning and India’s team management decided not to risk the player for the Boxing Day Test.

“Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first Test,” BCCI said in a statement.

Jadeja’s omission made way for Ravichandran Ashwin to find a spot in the playing XI. The Chennai-born off-spinner is the No. 1 ranked bowler in Tests. Yet, Jadeja is the preferred choice in overseas conditions due to his superior batting abilities.

