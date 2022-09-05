Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Asia Cup 2022 Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan for right leg strain

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan for right leg strain

Updated on: 05 September,2022 02:06 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan for right leg strain

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan leaves the field after being dismissed during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan. Photo/AFP


Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings.


As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win. Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand. Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.



Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli defends Arshdeep Singh on the drop catch incident


Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Does your child often get sick when the seasons change?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
team india pakistan cricket news asia cup sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK