Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sit back, enjoy this!

Today’s Asia Cup final may not be between India and Pakistan that everyone was hoping for, but there will be no dearth of fireworks and excitement as on-a-roll Sri Lanka look to clinch their fifth game in a row against inconsistent Babar Azam & Co
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Pic/AP; PTI
Had all other things been equal, this edition of the Asia Cup would have been staged in Sri Lanka. The economic and political uncertainty in the teardrop island forced a shift to the UAE, but that hasn’t affected the fortunes of the Sri Lankan team one bit.
In danger of being eliminated at the group stage itself after an embarrassing loss to Afghanistan, Dasun Shanaka’s men have orchestrated a stirring revival.
Understated Shanaka
A tense win against Bangladesh helped them advance to the Super 4s, where they have been exceptional. Led superbly by the soft-spoken and understated Shanaka, they breezed past Afghanistan, India and Pakistan, mounting successful run chases of varying degrees of difficulty to find themselves sitting on a four-match winning streak.
It’s precisely this streak Pakistan will attempt to arrest in Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s campaign has been like the proverbial Curate’s egg, good in parts; going into the title clash, they have squandered much of the momentum generated by their excellent win against India a week back.
Also Read: India coach Rahul Dravid advises fans not to overreact after Asia Cup 2022 disappointment
In successive games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, their batting has crumbled inexplicably. They needed two straight sixes from No.10 Naseem Shah to edge Afghanistan by one wicket in Sharjah on Wednesday when chasing 130 for victory, and were shot out for 121 by Sri Lanka in Friday’s dress rehearsal for the final. Skipper Babar Azam’s lack of runs has hurt them plenty; with a top score of 30, scratched out on Friday, he must be feeling the weight of the world, but the big stage has the potential to bring the best out of champions, so an impact performance could well be in the offing.
Like all good sides, Sri Lanka have unearthed multiple heroes. Shanaka, who on Friday broke the Sri Lankan record for most sixes in T20I cricket, has finished off matches in style but they have also been well served by the calm of the young Pathum Nissanka, the exuberance of Kusal Mendis, and the unfettered ball-striking of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
SL’s formidable spin pack
Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Teekshana form a formidable spin combine that has been fortified by the introduction of Dhananjaya de Silva while in left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka, they have a star in the making. The momentum is with Sri Lanka who, under Shanaka, have bested Pakistan four times in a row.
Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq maintained that while Sri Lanka will take confidence into the final, his own charges will bring passion and learnings. This might not be the classic India-Pakistan clash everyone had hoped for but ignore it at your own peril.
Also Read: My only goal in Asia Cup 2022 was to improve; T20 World Cup is our target, says Kohli