Asia Cup 2022: Team India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination

Updated on: 06 September,2022 11:58 PM IST  |  Dubai
Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday

Asia Cup 2022: Team India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Virat Kohli (2L) greet Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (L) and captain Dasun Shanaka at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo/AFP


Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday. Sri Lanka chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka contributed 52 and 33 not out respectively.


For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one. Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers.


Brief Scores:
India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26).
Sri Lanka: 174 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34). 

