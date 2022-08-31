Asia Cup 2022: We won’t take Hong Kong lightly, insists Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, one of the heroes of Sunday’s win over Pakistan, insists India will not take anything for granted against Hong Kong today

Ravindra Jadeja during his 35 v Pakistan on Sunday. Pic/AFP

On what was supposed to be an optional training day, as many as eight of India’s 15-member squad arrived at the ICC Academy ground late on Tuesday afternoon, on the eve of their Asia Cup Group A game against Hong Kong.

Post the heart-stopper against Pakistan, it is widely expected that Hong Kong won’t offer that much of a challenge, but India have repeatedly asserted that their focus is inwards and not so much on who they will be up against. As such, it was no surprise to hear Ravindra Jadeja, one of the heroes during Sunday’s five-wicket win over Pakistan, assert that his team wouldn’t take the amateurs from Hong Kong for granted.

“Anything can happen on a given day in T20 cricket. We will look to continue to play positively, we won’t take Hong Kong lightly,” Jadeja said minutes before trooping out to join his colleagues at practice.

Perhaps Jadeja was merely being diplomatic because, after all, India are the top-ranked side in Twenty20 International cricket while their opponents are at a lowly No. 20. Hong Kong have played only 52 T20Is in all, most of them against fellow Associate members, including three in the Asia Cup qualifying tournament that ended last week in Oman and where they breezed past Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE.



Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Ex-India batter hails decision to play Jadeja at number 4 vs Pak

HK’s Nizakat holds the key

India and Hong Kong, led this time by Nizakat Khan, have met twice previously in the Asia Cup—in Pakistan in 2008 and in Dubai four years back, when Nizakat’s measured 92 and an opening stand of 174 with his captain Anshuman Rath threatened an upset of epic proportions. India’s greater experience, superior firepower and the ability to close out matches proved the difference as, spearheaded by Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal, they closed out a 26-run win after stacking up 285 for seven.

Alongside Babar Hayat, Nizakat forms the batting backbone of a Hong Kong team coached since 2019 by Trent Johnston, the former Ireland captain. Not particularly used to playing bowling attacks of the quality India boast on any regular basis, they will welcome this opportunity to test their skills and hope that, at least in pockets, they can hold their own.

Game time for bench players

India will keep embarking on their avowed desire to ‘try things out’ ahead of the T20I World Cup in Australia in seven weeks’ time. That tack would indicate game time for at least some of the four, who warmed the benches against Pakistan, in India’s final encounter before the Super 4s get underway.

