Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh desperate to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh desperate to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

A seven-wicket towelling at the hands of Pakistan in the Super 4 opener in Lahore has made a victory mandatory for Bangladesh against the Lankans, assuming that the weather remains dry enough for the match to take place

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh desperate to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana (L), Pathum Nissanka (C) and Maheesh Theekshana attend a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh desperate to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive
x
00:00

Survival will be foremost in Bangladesh’s mind whereas Sri Lanka will aim for a winning start when they cross swords in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.


A seven-wicket towelling at the hands of Pakistan in the Super 4 opener in Lahore has made a victory mandatory for Bangladesh against the Lankans, assuming that the weather remains dry enough for the match to take place.


A defeat will almost certainly put an end to their Asia Cup campaign. Batting is their main concern, and they will have to address it immediately. They did make 334 for 5 against Afghanistan riding on hundreds by Najmal Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the league phase. 


But they came a cropper against more capable bowling units of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, making meagre totals of 164 and 193, respectively. That propensity to go flat against top-class opponents will worry them going into the match against Sri Lanka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you enjoy sipping on rum in monsoon?
Asia Cup 2023 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK