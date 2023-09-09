Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh desperate to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive

A seven-wicket towelling at the hands of Pakistan in the Super 4 opener in Lahore has made a victory mandatory for Bangladesh against the Lankans, assuming that the weather remains dry enough for the match to take place

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana (L), Pathum Nissanka (C) and Maheesh Theekshana attend a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Survival will be foremost in Bangladesh’s mind whereas Sri Lanka will aim for a winning start when they cross swords in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

A defeat will almost certainly put an end to their Asia Cup campaign. Batting is their main concern, and they will have to address it immediately. They did make 334 for 5 against Afghanistan riding on hundreds by Najmal Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the league phase.

But they came a cropper against more capable bowling units of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, making meagre totals of 164 and 193, respectively. That propensity to go flat against top-class opponents will worry them going into the match against Sri Lanka.

