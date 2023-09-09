Asia Cup 2023: Players probably didn’t want to go to Hambantota, says Gavaskar

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

“So administrators, had to at last moment change it from Hambantota to Colombo despite knowing Colombo could have pretty dicey weather,” Gavaskar told Sports Today

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar wants someone to find the “real story” behind Asia Cup Super Four matches not being shifted out of Colombo to a much drier Hambantota and feels at times, even players need to look at the “bigger picture”.


With heavy rains predicted in Colombo through the week, there was talk of shifting matches to Hambantota, but the Asian Cricket Council stuck to its original itinerary.


“Well, somebody should find the real story. It appears from cricketing points that it was probably the players who didn’t want to go to 
Hambantota.


“So administrators, had to at last moment change it from Hambantota to Colombo despite knowing Colombo could have pretty dicey weather,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

But the former India captain clarified that he was not referring to players from any particular country. “When I meant players, I didn’t mean players of one team but players of all teams that were supposed to be there,” he said.

